Falcons’ Dwayne Ledford: ‘You see a lot of energy from Kaleb (McGary)’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Here’s what Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford had to say to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after the joint practice with the Jets on Saturday:
On the practices: “I love these joint practices. It’s great work. It’s always a good way to break up camp and go against another team. It’s very competitive.”
On the Jets’ 4-3 front: “You’re seeing a little bit of a different team as far as what they do defensively. It’s always good work. The guys do a great job of working together. I think things like this kind of help you grow. I know it helps our unit grow. We get to see some things that we might encounter in the game or in the season. It’s been great work.”
On blocking a 4-3 vs. 3-4 front: “Different type of combos that we’ll work. Get that work for a couple of good days before we get into our next (exhibition) season game. Obviously, we’ll see it during the season as well.”
On open competition at right tackle: “It’s going great. I think Kaleb (McGary) is playing awesome. I’ve seen him play; you see a lot of energy from Kaleb this year. You see him playing extremely well with his pad level. I think you see his movement. He’s moving extremely well this year. The same thing with Germain Ifedi. He’s playing extremely well. Both of those (guys) are playing well. I’ve been very pleased with both of those guys right now. We’ll continue to work those guys throughout the rest of camp and go on from there with it.”
On the rushing attack: “Year 2, guys understand the system more. We added some pieces, and you see those guys really competing. Just them knowing what we are wanting from them more and more. It’s been really fun this year.”
