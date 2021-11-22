Falcons’ Dustin Colquitt placed on reserve COVID-19 list

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons punter Dustin Colquitt was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.
Colquitt has made 23 punts, for 1,096 yards for a 47.7 gross average. He’s also had one punt blocked.
The Falcons also released offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe from the practice squad.
The Falcons released punter Cam Nizlialek on Nov. 9. He played in six games and punted in four games this season.
