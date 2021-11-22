ajc logo
Falcons’ Dustin Colquitt placed on reserve COVID-19 list

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) blocks a punt by Atlanta Falcons punter Dustin Colquitt in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Cowboys recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Caption
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) blocks a punt by Atlanta Falcons punter Dustin Colquitt in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Cowboys recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons punter Dustin Colquitt was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Monday.

Colquitt has made 23 punts, for 1,096 yards for a 47.7 gross average. He’s also had one punt blocked.

The Falcons also released offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe from the practice squad.

The Falcons released punter Cam Nizlialek on Nov. 9. He played in six games and punted in four games this season.

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

