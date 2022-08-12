Falcons’ Drake London sustains a knee injury, will not return

DETROIT -- Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London sustained a knee injury on the team’s opening offensive drive Friday night and will not return to the game against the Lions.
On a first down-and-20 from their 21, Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota connected with London for a 24-yard gain.
The Falcons went on to score on a 6-yard touchdown run by Mariota to cap a 12-play, 82-yard drive that took 9:27 off the clock and tied the score at 7-7.
London, who was taken with the eighth overall pick in the NFL draft, is being counted on to help the wide receiving corps.
