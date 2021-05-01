ajc logo
Falcons draft bio: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame

Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) pressures Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of the ACC Championship game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Notre Dame defensive lineman Adetokunbo Ogundeji (91) pressures Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the second half of the ACC Championship game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By Jason Butt, For the AJC

Fifth round (182nd overall) – Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame

Height: 6-foot-4 Weight: 260 Arms: 35-½ Hands: 9-½ Bench Press: 225 pounds 22 times Vertical: 32 40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds 20-shuttle: 2.76 3-cone drill: 7.19

Overview: Ogundeji has exceptional length as an edge rusher, evidenced by his 84-inch wingspan. At his size, Ogundeji is a fit for both the 4-3 and 3-4 schemes, which should fit well with the Falcons’ multiple defense that will incorporate both of the base units’ principles. As a fifth-year senior in 2020, Ogundeji became a starter and recorded seven sacks in a season that saw the Fighting Irish reach the College Football Playoff. He also was named a team captain in his final season. Ogundeji does have some fundamental issues to work on, which is why he was projected to be a Day 3 selection from before the draft.

