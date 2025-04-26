Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson

Seventh round (218th overall): Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
Age: Height: 6-foot-7. Weight: 317 pounds. Arms: 33½ inches. Hands: 10 inches. Hometown: Stoughton, Wisconsin
Overview: He was redshirted after playing one game as a reserve in 2020. In 2021, he was honorable-mention All-Big Ten after starting 13 games at right guard. In 2022, he started 12 games and left tackle and again was honorable mention All-Big Ten. In 2023, he started 13 games at left tackle. He started 12 games at left tackle in 2024. “He’s a better run blocker than pass protector on tape, with the quickness and athleticism to find his landmarks on move blocks,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “He operates with good strain and technique on base and drive blocks but won’t create much push.”
Falcons take ex-Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson in 7th round of NFL draft
With their final pick in the NFL draft, the Falcons decided to attempt to fortify their offensive line by taking Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson on Saturday.
