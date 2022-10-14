Falcons’ Dean Pees on Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘He ate us alive last year’

“Jimmy’s won a lot of football games,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for him.”

Garoppolo, who’s in his ninth season, has a 35-15 record as a starter in the NFL.

“There’s no flinching of him in the pocket,” Smith said. “The guy finds a way to win a lot of football games. So, ton of respect for him, knows how to get rid of the ball quick – quick delivery, and tougher than hell.”

Garoppolo has completed 65 of 107 passes for 857 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception. He has a passer rating of 97.8.

“I think he’s playing really good,” Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. “I’ve never thought he didn’t play good. He’s had moments, but what quarterback hasn’t. ... I think the guy plays great. I’ve always thought he played great. He ate us alive last year.”

The 49ers do get the ball out quickly when passing.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “He’s going to take what the defense gives him. He doesn’t force too many throws. He’s precise with the ball.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD