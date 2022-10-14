Falcons’ Dean Pees on Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘He ate us alive last year’

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Jimmy Garoppolo kept showing up to work and somehow ended up getting his job back.
While the 49ers were all set to move to quarterback Trey Lance, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, at the owner’s meeting in Florida in March, used some prophetic words.
With a dried-up trade market, he said, “We’re not going to give him away.”
Garoppolo just kept pressing on. He renegotiated his contract and was all set to be Lance’s backup until Lance, a second-year player from North Dakota State, sustained a broken ankle in the second game of the season.
The 49ers found themselves in the shameful position of returning the reins to Garoppolo, the quarterback who took them to Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 regular season and to the NFC title game last season
“Jimmy’s won a lot of football games,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I’ve got a ton of respect for him.”
Garoppolo, who’s in his ninth season, has a 35-15 record as a starter in the NFL.
“There’s no flinching of him in the pocket,” Smith said. “The guy finds a way to win a lot of football games. So, ton of respect for him, knows how to get rid of the ball quick – quick delivery, and tougher than hell.”
Garoppolo has completed 65 of 107 passes for 857 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception. He has a passer rating of 97.8.
“I think he’s playing really good,” Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. “I’ve never thought he didn’t play good. He’s had moments, but what quarterback hasn’t. ... I think the guy plays great. I’ve always thought he played great. He ate us alive last year.”
The 49ers do get the ball out quickly when passing.
“He’s a good quarterback,” Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “He’s going to take what the defense gives him. He doesn’t force too many throws. He’s precise with the ball.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author