Falcons’ Darren Hall ready to step in at cornerback

Hall, who was drafted in the fourth round (108th overall) out of San Diego State in 2021, already was playing behind Hayward.

“Like all of our guys, there are high expectations, and we’re very pleased with Darren’s progress,” Smith said.

Last season, Hall finished with 27 tackles, two tackles for losses, a quarterback hit and three pass breakups. He played 282 defensive snaps (29%) and 104 on special teams (31%).

This season, Hall has nine tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups. He has played 85 defensive snaps (21%) and 41 special-teams snaps (27%).

“We’re very pleased with Darren,” Smith said. “We’ve got a lot of confidence in Darren Hall. ... Glad that he’s on our team.”

It appeared the Falcons had been getting Hall ready to eventually take over for Hayward, who’s 33 and signed a two-year contract in free agency. Hayward, who’s from Perry and played at Vanderbilt, has been a two-time Pro Bowl selection and was playing well.

But Smith debunked that notion that Hall was being groomed for the spot.

“When guys play, there is a lot of different reasons,” Smiths said. “You only have got 48 guys dressed. If we give somebody a helmet, we expect them to contribute. How much depends on the plan, the flow of the game. Everybody is on a different plans. It’s not just apples to apples.”

Despite the low pass-defense ranking, Smith has been pleased with the play of the secondary.

“It’s depends on the coverage,” Smith said. “It hasn’t been perfect. I think they tackle relatively well as a group. It’s a physical group all the way around.

“I think A.J. is one of the most physical corners in run support. … Depending on the coverage and the call, more times than not, they have been in the right spots. Progress is being made every week. Those guys enjoy playing out there with each other.”

With injuries to Hayward, Terrell (groin) and Isaiah Oliver (undisclosed) in the last game, the Falcons finished the game with Hall, Dee Alford and Mike Ford at the cornerback spots.

“We have a lot of guys,” Smith said. “The guys we finished the game with, we have a lot of confidence. Dee was working through some things, and he was able to finish the game. Mike Ford goes out there. Isaiah (went back in). That’s why we train the way we do. We believe in our team.

“We’ll see what it looks like this week with some of the other guys nicked up.”

