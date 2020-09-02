Falcons’ Dante Fowler back at practice

Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler, who had a sprained ankle, returned to practice Wednesday.
Fowler, who signed a three-year $48 million contract in free agency, missed the past two practices. He worked out with most of the defensive line group and position coach Jess Simpson during the open portion of practice.
Tight end Khari Lee (undisclosed), left guard Matt Hennessey (right knee), linebacker Mykal Walker (undisclosed) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee sprain) were held out of practice. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said none of the injuries were “long term.”
Fowler and Davidson, who was drafted in the second round out of Auburn, were the team’s major offseason pick ups for the defensive line.
The Falcons are hopeful that Fowler, who had 11.5 sacks last season, can replace Vic Beasley and revive the team’s pass rush. Davidson was projected to play at tackle alongside Grady Jarrett in passing situations, but may take two weeks to get his game condition and is in danger of missing the season opener Sept. 13.
The Falcons have not had a player with double-digit sacks since Beasley had 15.5 in 2016. Beasley was not re-signed in free agency.
The Falcons had just 28 sacks last season, which ranked 31st of 32 teams in the NFL in 2019.
----
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com