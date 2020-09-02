Falcons’ Dante Fowler back at practice

Fowler, who signed a three-year $48 million contract in free agency, missed the past two practices. He worked out with most of the defensive line group and position coach Jess Simpson during the open portion of practice.

Tight end Khari Lee (undisclosed), left guard Matt Hennessey (right knee), linebacker Mykal Walker (undisclosed) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee sprain) were held out of practice. Falcons coach Dan Quinn said none of the injuries were “long term.”