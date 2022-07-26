ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson back after finishing season ‘banged up’

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons offensive star Cordarrelle Patterson speaks with the media after reporting to training camp Tuesday.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter/AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver/running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who finished last season “banged up,” is back to 100%, as he reported to training camp with the veterans Tuesday.

“I woke up this morning happy,” Patterson said. “One of my kids was up. I woke my girl up and told (them) I’m leaving, come take videos of me. It’s just fun. I was like a little kid. I’m just happy as soon as I wake up. I know (there’s some) football right around the corner.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Patterson was excused from the offseason program and the mandatory minicamp by Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

“It was a great (offseason),” Patterson said. “I’m coming in for my 10th season. My 10th conditioning test, passed that with flying colors. (It) just feels good to be back with these guys out here.”

With rushing and receiving stats combined, Patterson had 205 offensive touches for 1,166 yards and 11 touchdowns. He led the team with career highs in carries (153), yards rushing (618) and touchdowns (six).

He also caught 52 of 69 targets for 548 yards and five touchdowns.

With the Falcons moving to a new quarterback this season after trading Matt Ryan, they figure to need at least a repeat performance from Patterson.

“(There’s) probably a lot of expectations for a lot of us,” Patterson said. “Me, just try to finish the year off strong from start to finish. Late in the year, I was kind of banged up a little bit. I couldn’t play the way I wanted to play, but this year, I’m just trying to finish the year off strong.”

ExplorePhotos: The Falcons arrive at training camp

Patterson doesn’t have a preference as to whether he’s used more at running back or wide receiver.

“I’m just here to play football,” Patterson said. “That’s what I do best. It’s something I’ve been doing since (I was) a little kid. I’m just ready to get out there and compete.”

After Patterson’s big season, he was a free agent. The Falcons re-signed him to a two-year, $10.5 million deal March 22. The deal included a $5 million signing bonus.

“At the end of the day, I can’t really control the contract situation,” Patterson said. “Of course, I wanted to be here. At the end of the day, the whole world knew that.”

Patterson said he was on vacation at the beach when he signed his new deal.

“You really don’t have to say much about that,” Patterson said.

While the Falcons gave Patterson time to recuperate from the undisclosed injury over the offseason, he didn’t change his workout plan.

“I do the same thing every year,” Patterson said. “Nothing to change. No diet or any of that. It’s the same. It’s football. It’s something that you love. You just can’t keep going and changing stuff every year. That’s when you mess up. I just try to stick to the same thing and keep doing it.”

Patterson wouldn’t reveal the Falcons’ fitness test that he passed. Most teams put players through a battery of sprints they must complete in a set time depending on their position.

“There’s really no offseason,” Patterson said. “We train all year-round for this sport. It’s something we love. I’m just (going to) continue to do it until the wheels fall off.”

Patterson, who was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2013, has been selected to four Pro Bowls as a kick returner. With the Falcons needing him more on offense last season, he returned only 18 kickoffs for 434 yards (24.1 per return).

Patterson has returned eight kickoffs for touchdowns, which is tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in NFL history.

He’s been discussing getting more kickoff returns with special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

“I’ve got a record to break,” Patterson said. “I need one more before I can hang it up, being back there. If I get one more, I’ll stop it.”

Patterson likes that Smith is the play-caller on offense and how he tries to involve the team’s playmakers.

“I want to go make a play for my team any way I can,” Patterson said. “No matter what position I’m in. I just want to go make a play.”

Patterson knows the Falcons are shifting to a new quarterback after trading Ryan in March.

“I can’t really speak on them because I wasn’t here for OTAs, but just going back and watching Marcus (Mariota) from the past, he’s a playmaker,” Patterson said. “He’ll make plays. He’s a little savage out there.”

The Falcons also drafted quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL draft.

“Ridder, seeing him in college, that’s all I’ve really seen,” Patterson said. “He wants it. He’s going to go out there each and every day and compete with Marcus. That’s what you need out of your quarterback. Make them compete and fight for it.”

Falcons’ 90-man roster analysis:

Part 1: Defensive line

Part 2: Linebackers

Part 3: Secondary

Part 4: Special teams

Part 5: Wide receivers / tight ends

Part 6: Offensive line

Part 7: Running backs

Part 8: Quarterbacks

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Depleted farm leaves Braves with fewer trade assets than NL rivals1h ago
Mercedes-Benz Stadium will add on-field terraces with lounge seating
6h ago
Georgia Tech football picked to finish sixth in ACC’s Coastal Division
2h ago
Hawks release guard Sharife Cooper
23h ago
Hawks release guard Sharife Cooper
23h ago
How the Braves will piece together left field in the near future
22h ago
The Latest
Cordarrelle Patterson on Matt Ryan: ‘He’s a Hall of Famer’
23m ago
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones reported early for training camp
29m ago
Falcons make front-office moves
34m ago
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top