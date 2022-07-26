Falcons’ Cordarrelle Patterson back after finishing season ‘banged up’

He also caught 52 of 69 targets for 548 yards and five touchdowns.

With the Falcons moving to a new quarterback this season after trading Matt Ryan, they figure to need at least a repeat performance from Patterson.

“(There’s) probably a lot of expectations for a lot of us,” Patterson said. “Me, just try to finish the year off strong from start to finish. Late in the year, I was kind of banged up a little bit. I couldn’t play the way I wanted to play, but this year, I’m just trying to finish the year off strong.”

Patterson doesn’t have a preference as to whether he’s used more at running back or wide receiver.

“I’m just here to play football,” Patterson said. “That’s what I do best. It’s something I’ve been doing since (I was) a little kid. I’m just ready to get out there and compete.”

After Patterson’s big season, he was a free agent. The Falcons re-signed him to a two-year, $10.5 million deal March 22. The deal included a $5 million signing bonus.

“At the end of the day, I can’t really control the contract situation,” Patterson said. “Of course, I wanted to be here. At the end of the day, the whole world knew that.”

Patterson said he was on vacation at the beach when he signed his new deal.

“You really don’t have to say much about that,” Patterson said.

While the Falcons gave Patterson time to recuperate from the undisclosed injury over the offseason, he didn’t change his workout plan.

“I do the same thing every year,” Patterson said. “Nothing to change. No diet or any of that. It’s the same. It’s football. It’s something that you love. You just can’t keep going and changing stuff every year. That’s when you mess up. I just try to stick to the same thing and keep doing it.”

Patterson wouldn’t reveal the Falcons’ fitness test that he passed. Most teams put players through a battery of sprints they must complete in a set time depending on their position.

“There’s really no offseason,” Patterson said. “We train all year-round for this sport. It’s something we love. I’m just (going to) continue to do it until the wheels fall off.”

Patterson, who was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2013, has been selected to four Pro Bowls as a kick returner. With the Falcons needing him more on offense last season, he returned only 18 kickoffs for 434 yards (24.1 per return).

Patterson has returned eight kickoffs for touchdowns, which is tied with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most in NFL history.

He’s been discussing getting more kickoff returns with special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

“I’ve got a record to break,” Patterson said. “I need one more before I can hang it up, being back there. If I get one more, I’ll stop it.”

Patterson likes that Smith is the play-caller on offense and how he tries to involve the team’s playmakers.

“I want to go make a play for my team any way I can,” Patterson said. “No matter what position I’m in. I just want to go make a play.”

Patterson knows the Falcons are shifting to a new quarterback after trading Ryan in March.

“I can’t really speak on them because I wasn’t here for OTAs, but just going back and watching Marcus (Mariota) from the past, he’s a playmaker,” Patterson said. “He’ll make plays. He’s a little savage out there.”

The Falcons also drafted quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round of the NFL draft.

“Ridder, seeing him in college, that’s all I’ve really seen,” Patterson said. “He wants it. He’s going to go out there each and every day and compete with Marcus. That’s what you need out of your quarterback. Make them compete and fight for it.”

