Falcons center Ryan Neuzil out of practice Wednesday with a calf injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Falcons backup center Ryan Neuzil suffered a calf injury Tuesday and will not take part in the Wednesday practice against the Dolphins, coach Raheem Morris said.

Neuzil is listed as the second-team center behind Drew Dalman. Jovaughn Gwyn can serve as the second-team center against the Dolphins.

Also, outside linebacker Bralen Trice, who was missed Tuesday’s practice with sickness, likely will be limited because of the heat.