Atlanta Falcons

Falcons center Ryan Neuzil out of practice Wednesday with a calf injury

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (64) during training camp at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga., on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

By
31 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Falcons backup center Ryan Neuzil suffered a calf injury Tuesday and will not take part in the Wednesday practice against the Dolphins, coach Raheem Morris said.

Neuzil is listed as the second-team center behind Drew Dalman. Jovaughn Gwyn can serve as the second-team center against the Dolphins.

Also, outside linebacker Bralen Trice, who was missed Tuesday’s practice with sickness, likely will be limited because of the heat.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

