Falcons’ Caleb Huntley promoted to active roster for Sunday

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Falcons running back Caleb Huntley was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

The Falcons (1-2) are set to host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for the game. Huntley will back up Patterson and Tyler Allgeier. Huntley was active in the 31-27 loss to the Rams on Sept. 18. He played three offensive snaps in that game and had one carry for three yards.

The Browns have downgraded defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps) to out.

Tight end Miller Forristall, who played at Cartersville High and Alabama, was signed to the Browns’ active roster. Defensive tackle Roderick Perry and defensive end Curtis Weaver were promoted to the roster from the practice squad.

A practice-squad player can be promoted to the active roster three times. If a player is promoted four times, he must be signed to the 53-man roster. This is Huntley’s second promotion this season.

