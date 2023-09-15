Falcons’ Calais Campbell to do the ‘Dirty Bird’ when he hits 100 sacks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

X-FACTORLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive end Calais Campbell plans to do the “Dirty Bird” dance when he gets his 100th career sack.

Sounds like he’s been working on his moves, too.

“I want to do the Dirty Bird,” Campbell said. “Just being here and being a fan, I like the history of this team. The Dirty Birds, when they made their (Super Bowl) run (in the 1998 season), it was special. I look forward to bringing that back, and I do look forward to doing some stuff in the community.”

The Falcons’ pass rush, which netted two sacks and eight quarterback hits Sunday against the Panthers, will be the X-factor when the Falcons face the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Campbell signed a one-year, $7 million contract in free agency. He was drafted in the second round of the 2008 draft by the Cardinals and he entered his 17th season in the NFL.

The six-time Pro Bowler, who played with the Ravens for the past three seasons, has 99 career sacks. He got close Sunday to Carolina’s Bryce Young, but the rookie eluded the sack attempt and Campbell was trying to break away from the offensive tackle.

“I think it was in my mind a little too much this last game,” Campbell said. “I think it got me a little too excited. It was the first game. Everything is at the highest level. Then you just kind of settle down and play football.”

Campbell plans to be patient.

“I know it’s going to come eventually as long as I stay healthy, I’m going to be out there and it’s going to come,” Campbell said. “So, it’s like don’t press too hard. Just play football and let it come to you. That’s my mindset now. I think that first game I was chasing it a little too much.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter

