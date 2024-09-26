Falcons’ Bijan Robinson’s blocking led to big plays

“It’s been outstanding,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said the running back’s blocking. “(Running backs coach Michael) Pitre does a great job with those guys. The toughness in that room ... whether it’s Bijan or Tyler Allgeier. Those guys have that at all times. We know how special they are as runners, but Bijan has really stepped up to the plate and given us extra little click that Kirk needs in the pocket whenever we do get those pressure situations.”

Zac Robinson said Bijan Robinson’s blocking has improved dramatically from his first season.

“You throw on last year’s tape, and see the progress that he’s made, it has been really cool,” Zac Robinson said. “He’s such a team guy. He just wants to do whatever he can for the team in those situations.”

Bijan Robinson seems to enjoy his blocking role.

“It’s a big thing that we work of every day,” Robinson said of his blocking. “We always make sure that’s the first thing we work on in individual. (Pitre) makes it fun.”

He really liked the McCloud play.

“Even when Ray-Ray was coming, I knew I had to clean up anything that was coming off the edge,” Robinson said. “It just worked out perfect. Ray-Ray came right on my outside. Those two guys came and then I had to chip through one of them. I was trying to go find the third guy, but I like tripped and fell.”

Robinson took pride in those two plays.

“Those kind of plays create those explosives, but it obviously starts with us leading the blocking to create that open space for him to get where he wants to go,” Robinson said. “That’s the end zone.”