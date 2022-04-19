Falcons’ Grady Jarrett not on hand for start of voluntary workouts

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who’s set to enter the final year of his four-year, $68 million contract, was not present on the first day of the voluntary offseason program Tuesday.
The Falcons have not restructured or extended his contract over the offseason. They extended left tackle Jake Matthews and traded quarterback Matt Ryan and his contract for a third-round pick.
It was not clear if Deion Jones was at the workout. The offense was on the field during the open portion of the workout.
Jarrett has the team’s highest salary-cap number ($23.8 million) for 2022, followed by Jones ($20 million).
“I’m not going to predict,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said when asked about Jarrett’s contract status earlier this month. “He knows where we stand. We love Grady.”
Jarrett could play out the season and make it to free agency.
“But we also understand that players may have their own opinions, and they’re welcome (to have those). ... That’s part of the NFL and doing business,” Smith said. “We’ll see how it plays out.”
The new administration hasn’t been shy about dealing players.
“I love Grady, and I’d love to keep coaching him,” Smith said.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: Georgia Supreme Court
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com