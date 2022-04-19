ajc logo
X

Falcons’ Grady Jarrett not on hand for start of voluntary workouts

The Falcons could extend Grady Jarrett's contract or trade him while his value is high. (AP photo)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Falcons could extend Grady Jarrett's contract or trade him while his value is high. (AP photo)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who’s set to enter the final year of his four-year, $68 million contract, was not present on the first day of the voluntary offseason program Tuesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons have not restructured or extended his contract over the offseason. They extended left tackle Jake Matthews and traded quarterback Matt Ryan and his contract for a third-round pick.

It was not clear if Deion Jones was at the workout. The offense was on the field during the open portion of the workout.

Jarrett has the team’s highest salary-cap number ($23.8 million) for 2022, followed by Jones ($20 million).

“I’m not going to predict,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said when asked about Jarrett’s contract status earlier this month. “He knows where we stand. We love Grady.”

Jarrett could play out the season and make it to free agency.

“But we also understand that players may have their own opinions, and they’re welcome (to have those). ... That’s part of the NFL and doing business,” Smith said. “We’ll see how it plays out.”

The new administration hasn’t been shy about dealing players.

“I love Grady, and I’d love to keep coaching him,” Smith said.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
D’Mari Johnson, 11, is fighting for his life after he was shot at the Golden Glide skating rink in DeKalb County on April 9. (Credit: The Cochran Firm)

Credit: The Cochran Firm

Cops zero in on suspect in 11-year-old’s shooting at DeKalb skating rink 1h ago
Public defender Stephen Scarborough argues before the Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Credit: Georgia Supreme Court

State Supreme Court considers attorney’s ‘conflicts’ in APS test-cheating appeal
1h ago
Major traffic disruptions are expected at night this week as construction on the new I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 continues. (File photo by John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Northbound Ga. 400 will close Thursday and Friday nights at I-285
4h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
5h ago
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: Delta Air Lines has turned a corner as it starts filling middle seats again May 1, 2021 and looks for a travel rebound this summer. Average airfares hit a 25-year low in 2020 as the number of travelers on U.S. airlines dropped dramatically because of the pandemic, according to a federal report. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport also had ranking changes in 2020. Guangzhou Bai Yun International Airport unseated the Atlanta airport for the first time in more than two decades, according to Airports Council International's preliminary world airport traffic rankings. Seven of the 10 busiest airports in the world in the pandemic year of 2020 were in China. However, Hartsfield-Jackson was the busiest airport measured by flight counts in 2020, taking that title back from Chicago O'Hare. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink

Delta sparks backlash for calling COVID-19 ‘ordinary seasonal virus’
5h ago
A federal district judge allowed a lawsuit to proceed that aims to remove U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot, alleging that the congresswoman's actions leading up to and on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, make her ineligible to serve under a provision in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal judge allows effort to disqualify Marjorie Greene from ballot to proceed
8h ago
The Latest
Falcons’ Jake Matthews on no Matt Ryan: ‘It’s definitely surreal’
7m ago
Falcons begin offseason program. ‘We don’t look at it as rebuilding year’
19m ago
Lots of intrigue in 2022 NFL draft’s cornerback class, could include Falcons
3h ago
Featured
Half as many Georgians opted to register at driver’s license offices last year compared with 2020, a drop from 79% to 39%. The sharp decrease indicates that automatic voter registration is no longer working as it had in the past. AJC FILE

Did Georgia weaken automatic voter registration?
Rivian CEO reportedly warns about supply chain issues
Atlanta mayor’s transition team recommends policies in public safety, ethics
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top