Falcons awarded global marketing rights in Germany

“New Orleans and France have enjoyed a unique cultural connection for centuries, and we are excited about working with the NFL and our partners in France to grow the game of American football,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “In addition to having the opportunity to market our team in France, we are looking forward to promoting our city and state and driving investment in local and regional businesses.”

NFL teams are allowed to apply for rights to select international markets. Teams are awarded rights for at least a five-year term.