Falcons awarded global marketing rights in Germany

The Falcons, through the league’s Global Markets Program, became the fifth NFL team to be granted international marketing rights in Germany. The move was approved by the international committee at the NFL’s spring meeting in Minneapolis on Monday.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to help grow the NFL internationally,” Falcons president Greg Beadles said in a statement from the NFL. “The league and the clubs have put a lot of effort into cultivating fanbases overseas and we are all seeing positive results from that effort. We view this as a long-term investment in continuing to grow the game of football and look forward to helping introduce America’s game to new audiences.”
The Saints were awarded France.
“New Orleans and France have enjoyed a unique cultural connection for centuries, and we are excited about working with the NFL and our partners in France to grow the game of American football,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “In addition to having the opportunity to market our team in France, we are looking forward to promoting our city and state and driving investment in local and regional businesses.”
NFL teams are allowed to apply for rights to select international markets. Teams are awarded rights for at least a five-year term.
