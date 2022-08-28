Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘We’ve got something to prove’

On the cutdown to 53: “It’s our football staff. That’s what we all ourselves. Football staff. We are a team. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us. There is a lot more to transactions, the way this thing is going to go. There are a lot of mechanisms now that you can use. You are just going to have to let it play out. You’re able to get more guys to the practice squad. Different mechanisms, what may look like the roster on Wednesday, may look a little different on Thursday and so on.”

On the play of the backup defensive linemen: “I was excited. A lot of it to was not just the sacks, but when you are running certain pressure packages in the games. Everybody being coordinated on the same page so that you don’t open rush lanes. You don’t lose contain. Guys getting the ball out. Even Troy (Andersen), he was upset with himself (on a near sack). He needs to make that play, but guys kept finishing, (playing with) effort. He still got the ball out. He threw (the ball) up, and Nate Landman was able to pick it off.”

On DL players he can trust: “I do.”

On establishing a winning culture at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: “Can’t sit here and live in the past. We’re trying to build something real. It’s going to happen organically. We have to do our part. I love our fans. They come out there and are passionate. This city loves the Falcons. We have to get people to come out here so it can be like a big party on Sundays. But we have to do our part. It will happen. It will happen organically. We have to do our part. Build a winning culture and do things the right way. Because I promise you this place will be rocking once we get this thing rolling.”

On Ridder playing into the fourth quarter: “It was huge. That was our strategy going in. I feel about as good as you can when you get to execute your strategy in the (exhibition) season. We wanted to accomplish playing everybody. Joint practices. The competition that we and there is a reason why. Feleipe (Franks), I let him put the ball up once and I thought he threw a pretty good ball there at the end. You can’t get enough reps. We’re trying develop these quarterbacks and get Marcus (Mariota) going again. They took a ton of reps. The two of those guys. We were able to use the (exhibition) season the right way. I was pleased. He wasn’t perfect, but he got better every time that he went out there.”

On if he feels good about what he’s seen from Ridder: “I feel good about Marcus and all of the offensive players, too.”

On Deion Jones and Isaiah Oliver getting some action: “Absolutely, both of those they are different return to play. They are not on the same timetable. That’s why every injury is different. I was really pleased with Isaiah. Sometimes, it’s not just the physical hurdle it’s a mental hurdle. Whether, if you guys may not realize it or nobody in the stands know it, but (defensive coordinator) Dean (Pees) called the same called that (Oliver) blitzed on and got hurt on against Washington. Sometimes you need to over come it. When he called that I wanted to Zay go back. He basically had to face those fears to know the guy is back. We have to assess, but I was very pleased with Isaiah today.”

On mechanisms to address the roster: “Everything is on the table. It’s going to be around the league. We’ve got a great football staff. We’ll go with every contingency plan. Make sure that we get the right guys through. We’ll turn over every stone that we can to make sure we have the best roster available.”

On the progress of this team: “I think this team we have a chip on our shoulder. We’ve got something to prove. I think we’ve been competitive from Day 1. The peripheral opponents can say what they want. They can rank us 40th roster and 42nd coaching staff out of 32. We don’t care. We are going to go and complete. We have to do our best. We have a lot of work ahead of us to get ready to roll before Sept. 11 when New Orleans comes in here.”