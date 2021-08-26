Falcons’ Arthur Smith on cutting Javian Hawkins

FLOWERY BRANCH – Former Louisville running back Javian Hawkins was having a decent training camp, but was waived with four others in the cutdown to 80 players on Tuesday.
Hawkins, who’s 5-9 and 185 pounds, rushed for a school-record 1,525 yards in 2019 and was named All-ACC second team.
He rushed five times for 2 yards and caught a pass for 2 yards against Tennessee on Aug. 13. Hawkins had five carries for 46 yards against the Dolphins on Saturday, but the Falcons have what they think is a crowded backfield.
They will take six backs — Mike Davis, Cordarrelle Patterson, Keith Smith, Qadree Ollison, D’Onta Foreman and Caleb Huntley — into the exhibition season finale against the Browns at 8 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“Too many, and this isn’t like a knock on Javian,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said of the backfield situation. “It’s just the way the rules are, and when we had to make moves after every (exhibition) season game a couple years ago. It was different you carried 90 all the way through the fourth (exhibition) season (game), so you’ve got to make moves.”
The Falcons expect Hawkins’ phone to ring as a possible practice squad player.
“Everybody we talked to, it’s not the end of the road for him,” Smith said. “Whether it’s here or somewhere else.”
The Falcons also waived linebacker Shareef Miller (partially guaranteed contract), offensive lineman Willie Wright (partially guaranteed contract), wide receiver Austin Trammell and nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.
The Falcons must trim to a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“It’s a hard profession and I appreciate these guys that sign up for it,” Smith said. “They come in here and then unfortunately we’ve got to make moves.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
For more content about The Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo