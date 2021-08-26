Falcons’ Arthur Smith on cutting Javian Hawkins

The Falcons expect Hawkins’ phone to ring as a possible practice squad player.

“Everybody we talked to, it’s not the end of the road for him,” Smith said. “Whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

The Falcons also waived linebacker Shareef Miller (partially guaranteed contract), offensive lineman Willie Wright (partially guaranteed contract), wide receiver Austin Trammell and nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.

The Falcons must trim to a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s a hard profession and I appreciate these guys that sign up for it,” Smith said. “They come in here and then unfortunately we’ve got to make moves.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo