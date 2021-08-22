5 things we learned from Falcons’ 37-17 loss to Dolphins

The Falcons, who lost quarterback AJ McCarron to a knee injury in the game, scored their first touchdown of the exhibition season on a 1-yard run by running back D’Onta Foreman in the fourth quarter.

With the Falcons down 37-10, Caleb Huntley added another touchdown on 30-yard run with 4:46 left in the game.

Here are five things we learned from the loss:

1. McCarron injured. McCarron suffered a knee injury in the second quarter.

With the Falcons down 14-3, the offense was on the move. McCarron broke loose for a 7-yard gain and was tackled hard by linebacker Sam Eguavoen. McCarron stayed in for another play before walking over to the sideline. The trainers attended to him and took him to the blue tent.

It was later announced that he suffered a knee injury and would not return.

McCarron was vying to win the Falcons’ backup quarterback job that became vacant with the retirement of Matt Schaub.

McCarron directed the Falcons to a field goal on their first possession of the game. He completed a pass to wide receiver Christian Blake over the middle for 16 yards, but misfired on two other passes. He missed Blake and his pass for Tajae Sharpe on third-and-8 from the 37 was thrown too early.

McCarron was trying to bounce back from a poor performance against Tennessee, when he completed 5 of 12 passes for 36 yards and one interception in the 23-3 loss. He completed 3 of 6 passes for 36 yards before the injury.

Feleipe Franks took over at quarterback for the Falcons.

McCarron, who’ll turn 31 on Sept. 13, played at Alabama. He was drafted by the Bengals in the fifth-round (164th overall) of the 2014 draft.

McCarron, who’s 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, has been a backup in the NFL. He has played in 17 games and has made four starts.

Caption Atlanta Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron (5) looks to pass during the first half of a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: AP Credit: AP

2. Challenge operation. Early in the second quarter the Falcons tested their challenge operation.

With 13:59 left, Tagovailoa appeared to complete a pass to Jaylen Waddle for four yards.

The Falcons saw that the ball hit the ground and tossed the red challenge flag.

The play was reversed as the pass was ruled incomplete.

3. Missed opportunity. After McCarron left the game, Franks drove the Falcons down to the Dolphins’ 3-yard line.

On third and goal, he delivered a nice pass to Sharpe, who dropped the ball in the end zone. The ball was a little hot, but a pro receiver should have caught it.

The Falcons elected to go for it on fourth down, but Franks’ pass intended for tight end John Raine was knocked away by Dolphins safety Eric Rowe.

“Yeah, any time you get a stop in the red zone and keep them out of the end zone, that’s a good play for us,” Flores said.

4. Ollison got a good look. Falcons coaches wanted to get a good look at running back Qadree Ollison.

In the first half, he rushed seven times for 21 yards before being replaced by Huntley.

Huntley, the undrafted rookie from Locust Grove High School and Ball State, finished with six carries for 56 yards.

5. Cut down on penalties: After having 11 penalties for 99 yards in the exhibition opener against the Titans, the Falcons had four penalties for 35 yards.

Caption Miami Dolphins wide receiver Robert Foster (16) grabs a pass for a touchdown ahead of Atlanta Falcons running back Delrick Abrams Jr (25) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

The Bow Tie Chronicles