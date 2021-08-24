ajc logo
Falcons trim five to get to 80 players

Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins (25) tries to get past strong safety Duron Harmon (21) during their NLF training camp football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons running back Javian Hawkins (25) tries to get past strong safety Duron Harmon (21) during their NLF training camp football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- To get to the NFL-required roster limit of 80 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Falcons cut running back Javian Hawkins, linebacker Shareef Miller, offensive lineman Willie Wright, wide receiver Austin Trammell, and nose tackle Olive Sagapolu.

Hawkins, who played at Louisville, rushed five times for 46 yards in the 37-17 loss to Miami on Saturday.

Trammell played six snaps against the Dolphins and was targeted once.

Wright played 22 offensive snaps (43%). Sagapolu and Miller both played 17 defensive snaps (25%).

The Falcons, who play the Cleveland Browns at 8 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, must trim to a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Aug. 31.

On Sept. 1, the Falcons may establish a practice squad of 16 players, subject to the applicable limits negotiated for the 2021 season (clubs participating in the International Player Development Program may sign one additional international player to the roster.)

