Falcons’ Arthur Smith: ‘I have to find out how I can coach better’

On making up for injuries

“That is just reality, everyone deals with it, that’s our job – control what you can control. We are going to get the guys ready that can play. We are very proud of our guys and we don’t ever think we are out of the fight.”

On if he got an explanation from the referee on fourth-quarter call

“I did not talk to him.”

On not allowing the game to come down to the officials

“I have to find out how I can coach better – it has nothing to do with them. There are a lot of things I need to figure what I can do from a coaching and technique standpoint.”

On if the officials affected outcome

“I am not going to get into that. I have not seen the film, and I have to worry about how I am going to coach that.”

On takeaways from the game despite the loss

“That’s the way the game goes – I just have to go back and look at the film and see what we can do to improve. We have a big game coming up in Atlanta (against) the (49ers). Like every game, whether you win or lose, you have to look at the film and see what we can do better to improve. Keep moving on – it’s a long season.”

On penalty calls in the fourth quarter

“I am not going to comment on that. I have to worry about what I can control – I just need to see what I can do to coach those situations better.”

On the rotation of offensive players

“We play a lot of guys - the way the game goes sometimes. There are certain packages, certain plays and certain calls that I wanted to get to that put certain guys in the game. All three of those guys, I thought they ran hard today. It wasn’t perfect, but we felt that we would eventually wear them down. Luckily it was in reach and there were enough possessions left. There are different things we try to do and that’s why certain guys are in there, and I think they all contributed. Unfortunately, we came up short.”

On wide receiver Drake London’s injury status

“Nothing that I have to update you on. Just see how the next couple days go. I wouldn’t say anything right now, because I have not talked to the doctor.”

On Tampa Bay quarteback Tom Brady

“He has been a great player. He has played for 23 years. No different - I have been in big games with him when we were in Tennessee. We will be in a big game with him in Week 18 – we can’t wait.”

On Brady’s effect on getting calls in his favor

“I am not going to comment on that. I just need to know what I need to do to coach situations better, to make sure we don’t put ourselves in that situation.”

On lessons learned despite loss

“Same thing we’ve learned all year. We are never out of the fight and are going to keep swinging. I am proud of these guys. Certainly, there are a lot things we can improve on and certainly a lot of things I can do better. It’s a long season and we have to get ready to go against a really physical team that’s coming into Atlanta. You have to move on, whether you win or lose a game - it’s such a long season. We have to keep building and improvie, so we are playing our best ball in December and in January.”

On the injury to linebacker Mykal Walker

“I do not have an update. Those are things we have to do - talk to the doctors, get the imaging done. I don’t have any major update. There is nothing major that I could give you. None of this was something you could diagnose right now.”

On if the defensive play caller was changed after the injury to Walker

“You just move the green dot. I thought Troy (Anderson0 came in there (and) he wasn’t perfect, but he made plays.”