X

Falcons are home underdogs to Saints

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton makes the "choke" sign during a game with the Atlanta Falcons.
New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton makes the "choke" sign during a game with the Atlanta Falcons.

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

Credit: NBC Sports and NFL Network

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons (4-7) are 3-point home underdogs to the New Orleans Saints (9-2), according to www.betonline.ag (@betonline_ag).

The Falcons host the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This will be the 103rd regular-season meeting with the Saints. The Falcons lead the series 52-50, but the Saints have won five of the past six meetings.

Here are the early NFL betting lines for Week 13 courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag [betonline.ag], Twitter: @betonline_ag [twitter.com]).

Week 13 NFL Football Lines

Sunday, Dec 06, 2020 - NFL Football Game

· Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (-11½)

· Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Houston Texans

· Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3½)

· Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings (-9½)

· Las Vegas Raiders (-7½) at New York Jets

· New Orleans Saints (-3) at Atlanta Falcons

· Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (-5½)

· New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (No line yet)

· Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Arizona Cardinals

· Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-9)

· New England Patriots (pk) at Los Angeles Chargers (pk)

· Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-14)

Monday, Dec 07, 2020 - NFL Football Game

· Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (No line yet)

· Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers (-10)

· Buffalo Bills (-2½) at San Francisco 49ers

Falcons’ next four games

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.