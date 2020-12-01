Falcons are home underdogs to Saints

The Falcons (4-7) are 3-point home underdogs to the New Orleans Saints (9-2), according to www.betonline.ag (@betonline_ag).
The Falcons host the Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
This will be the 103rd regular-season meeting with the Saints. The Falcons lead the series 52-50, but the Saints have won five of the past six meetings.
Here are the early NFL betting lines for Week 13 courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag [betonline.ag], Twitter: @betonline_ag [twitter.com]).
Week 13 NFL Football Lines
Sunday, Dec 06, 2020 - NFL Football Game
· Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins (-11½)
· Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Houston Texans
· Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-3½)
· Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings (-9½)
· Las Vegas Raiders (-7½) at New York Jets
· New Orleans Saints (-3) at Atlanta Falcons
· Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans (-5½)
· New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks (No line yet)
· Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Arizona Cardinals
· Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers (-9)
· New England Patriots (pk) at Los Angeles Chargers (pk)
· Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-14)
Monday, Dec 07, 2020 - NFL Football Game
· Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (No line yet)
· Washington Football Team at Pittsburgh Steelers (-10)
· Buffalo Bills (-2½) at San Francisco 49ers
Falcons’ next four games
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Dec. 27
