Falcons announce game in London in October

The Falcons will play a home game in London in the 2021 season.
The team announced Thursday afternoon that it will serve as the home team in a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium sometime in October.
Neither the date of the game nor the Falcons’ opponent was announced. The Falcons did say they will play a non-divisional opponent. A news release from the team said that the NFL will release its 2021 schedule in May.
Home opponents on the Falcons’ 2021 schedule include Detroit, New England, the New York Jets, Philadelphia and the Washington Football Team from outside the division, plus their NFC South games against Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa Bay.
With the NFL’s new 17-game regular season, announced this week, the Falcons were to play eight regular-season games and nine on the road. The London game will count as one of the regular-season home games, leaving seven in Atlanta. The Falcons will play two home exhibition games.
The Falcons also said that the final scheduling of the London game is subject to the status of the COVID-19 virus, travel restrictions and game-attendance allowances.
The Falcons have played in London once, losing to Detroit 22-21 in 2014.