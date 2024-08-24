Falcons’ A.J. Terrell pleased to be second-highest paid cornerback in the NFL

“Just challenging myself. Setting goals and accomplishing things. Being self-motivated. All of those things played a role. It’s still that. It’s never me losing my mind or trying to be somebody I’m not. I’m always levelheaded and humble and just going to get the job done.”

Terrell took part in the offseason program and did not miss a day of practice in training camp. He never thought of holding out. He also didn’t do the holding-in, where players report, but don’t take part in practice.

“Football is my job,” Terrell said. “I never really paid attention to it. I let my agent do it, that’s his job.”

Terrell didn’t make a big deal about going to his job.

“So, me just coming in doing something I love with the team I love, for the city, like I said, it wasn’t hard for me coming in,” said Terrell, who played at Westlake High and Clemson. “I was sleeping peaceful at night. I wasn’t never thinking about, you know, what if? …. As long as I’m going out there, handling my business and practicing, leading by example and making my presence felt, it would all take care of itself. So, I never had any thoughts like that. ... I just played my cards and just kept my head forward and just kept working.”

Terrell said picked up his work ethic from his parents.

“That’s what I was brought up on morals,” Terrell said. " Just having a lot of life lessons growing up with my parents. Never having (anything) given to me. Always was going out there to work.”

Terrell was the third cornerback taken in the draft in 2020, 16th overall by former general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson were taken ahead of Terrell.

He has been a starter since his rookie season.

The only knock on Terrell is that he has just four career interceptions and hasn’t had one in the past two seasons. He said the contract extension will not be motivation to get more interceptions.

“I’m always motivated,” Terrell said. “The interceptions, they come, you know, just, off of play. How the schemes and things are drawn up. Just watching film, the X’s and O’s. Just making plays when they are there because once you miss the (opportunity), you most likely won’t get it back.”

Terrell tries to not get bogged down by the interception talk. He does have 43 career pass breakups.

“So, I try not to pay too much attention to it, but I know, like, the defense is all about the ball,” Terrell said. “We are trying to get the ball. Definitely, going to make a push for that, you know, just getting the ball, that’s the main thing. Punching at it, any type of ball production. It’s not just interceptions. It’s PBUs (pass breakups). It’s forced fumbles, scoops and scores.”

In addition to Terrell’ extensions, the Falcons traded for linebacker Matthew Judon and signed safety Justin Simmons. Both are former Pro Bowlers and should improve the talent on the Falcons’ defense.

“You look at us on paper, we (have) everything we need to be successful,” Terrell said. “It’s on us just to go get the job done, week-in, week-out. How we prepare for games. How we take care of our bodies. How we attack the week. So, we just got to go handle business, take one game at a time. One practice at a time. Just stack. One percent.”

Terrell is proud of his Westlake family. He’s set to get his jersey – No. 8 – retired on Friday. He also plans to attend the Georgia and Clemson game.

“I’m thankful for the Lake, man,” Terrell said. “I’m proud that I’m representing for Westlake. So, it’s a good weekend ahead coming up, so I can’t wait to get to it.”