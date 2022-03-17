Falcons add four players in free agency Thursday

Tabor played in six games (one start) for the Bears last season and recorded eight total tackles (six solo). Tabor was drafted by the Lions in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017 NFL draft. In 28 career games (six starts) for the Lions and Bears, he has recorded 42 total tackles (35 solo) and eight special-teams tackles.

Wilkinson appeared in 12 games for Chicago last season, starting one at right tackle. Wilkinson signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 57 games (27 starts) over five seasons with the Broncos and Bears. Wilkinson has started games at tackle and guard.