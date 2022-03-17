Hamburger icon
Falcons add four players in free agency Thursday

Saints running back Alvin Kamara eludes the tackle of Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush earlier this year in Atlanta. Rush signed with the Falcons on Thursday. (JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

The Falcons announced Thursday that they signed four free agents, including two former Falcons.

The team signed offensive linemen Colby Gossett and Elijah Wilkinson, defensive lineman Anthony Rush and cornerback Teez Tabor.

Gossett and Rush played for the Falcons last season, Gossett in 15 games and Rush in 10, with Rush starting five. Signing Gossett kept him from becoming a restricted free agent.

Tabor played in six games (one start) for the Bears last season and recorded eight total tackles (six solo). Tabor was drafted by the Lions in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017 NFL draft. In 28 career games (six starts) for the Lions and Bears, he has recorded 42 total tackles (35 solo) and eight special-teams tackles.

Wilkinson appeared in 12 games for Chicago last season, starting one at right tackle. Wilkinson signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 57 games (27 starts) over five seasons with the Broncos and Bears. Wilkinson has started games at tackle and guard.

