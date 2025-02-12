Atlanta Falcons
Falcons add ex-Auburn player as 18th reserve/future player

Houston Texans offensive tackle Kilian Zierer (66) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
Updated 9 hours ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Offensive tackle Kilian Zierer, who played two seasons at Auburn, was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Falcons on Wednesday.

The Falcons also signed tight end Niko Kalinic recently and now have 18 players under reserve/futures deals.

Zierer, who’s 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, was undrafted in 2023. He’s a native of Munich, Germany.

Here are the other 16 players the Falcons have signed to reserve/futures contracts:

Junior Aho, defensive tackle; Matthew Cindric, offensive lineman; Phillip Dorsett II, wide receiver; Elijah Dotson, running back; Dylan Drummond, wide receiver; Joey Fisher, guard; Jovaughn Gwyn, guard; Lamar Jackson, defensive back; Emory Jones, quarterback; Khalid Kareem, defensive end; LaCale London, defensive tackle; Jesse Matthews, wide receiver; Makai Polk, wide receiver; David Sills, wide receiver, Benny Sapp III, defensive back and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., offensive tackle.

