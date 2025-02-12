Falcons add ex-Auburn player as 18th reserve/future player

FLOWERY BRANCH – Offensive tackle Kilian Zierer, who played two seasons at Auburn, was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Falcons on Wednesday.
The Falcons also signed tight end Niko Kalinic recently and now have 18 players under reserve/futures deals.
Zierer, who’s 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, was undrafted in 2023. He’s a native of Munich, Germany.
Here are the other 16 players the Falcons have signed to reserve/futures contracts:
Junior Aho, defensive tackle; Matthew Cindric, offensive lineman; Phillip Dorsett II, wide receiver; Elijah Dotson, running back; Dylan Drummond, wide receiver; Joey Fisher, guard; Jovaughn Gwyn, guard; Lamar Jackson, defensive back; Emory Jones, quarterback; Khalid Kareem, defensive end; LaCale London, defensive tackle; Jesse Matthews, wide receiver; Makai Polk, wide receiver; David Sills, wide receiver, Benny Sapp III, defensive back and Tyrone Wheatley Jr., offensive tackle.
