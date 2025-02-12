Falcons add ex-Auburn player as 18th reserve/future player

FLOWERY BRANCH – Offensive tackle Kilian Zierer, who played two seasons at Auburn, was signed to a reserve/futures contract by the Falcons on Wednesday.

The Falcons also signed tight end Niko Kalinic recently and now have 18 players under reserve/futures deals.

Zierer, who’s 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds, was undrafted in 2023. He’s a native of Munich, Germany.