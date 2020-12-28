Falcons’ 2021 opponents almost set

The Falcons (4-11) opened as 4.5 point underdogs against Tampa Bay (10-5) and if they lose, they’ll finish in last place in the NFC South.
Going into Week 17, 15 of their 16 games are set for the 2021 NFL season.
The Falcons are a game behind Carolina (5-10) and could slide into third place with a win and a Carolina loss based on strength of schedule.
If the Falcons hold at last place in the division, they would have to see who finishes in last place in the NFC North between Detroit and Minnesota.
The Falcons are set to play the NFC East and AFC East this season. They’ll host the NFC North team that finishes in the same spot and visits the NFC West last place team, which is San Francisco.
Also, there has been talk of adding a 17th game.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ 2021 opponents:
Home: Washington • Patriots • Jets • Eagles • Lions/Vikings • Bucs • Saints • Panthers.
Away: 49ers • Bills • Cowboys • Dolphins • Giants • Bucs • Saints • Panthers
Note: A 17th game reportedly will be added.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
