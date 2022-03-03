Ex-Georgia Bulldog Zamir White ready to flash his hands and speed in NFL

Explore AJC coverage of the Falcons

White is rated at 6.25 as a prospect by NFL.com, which projects him to be a good backup and possible starter.

“I would say catching-wise, my (40-yard dash) time,” White said are the things he wants to show teams. “I want to show them I like it all. I just want to come out here and compete.”

White is close with former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift, who plays for the Detroit Lions.

“We’re real close,” White said. “Just keep on grinding. Work every day. We’re training, too, together right now. In Florida at The House of Athletes.”

White met with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

“I would say the meeting was just film work and just getting to know me as a person and going over my tapes, that type of deal,” White said.

