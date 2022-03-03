Ex-Georgia Bulldog Zamir White ready to flash his hands and speed in NFL

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Georgia running back Zamir White met with the Falcons at the NFL scouting combine.
“Texans, Dolphins, the Raiders, Falcons, a lot of teams,” White said Thursday.
White played in all 15 games and started 12 last season for the Bulldogs.
He was one of the four permanent captains for the Bulldogs and was the leading rusher for the second consecutive season.
He finished with 856 yards rushing on 160 carries.
White is rated at 6.25 as a prospect by NFL.com, which projects him to be a good backup and possible starter.
“I would say catching-wise, my (40-yard dash) time,” White said are the things he wants to show teams. “I want to show them I like it all. I just want to come out here and compete.”
White is close with former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift, who plays for the Detroit Lions.
“We’re real close,” White said. “Just keep on grinding. Work every day. We’re training, too, together right now. In Florida at The House of Athletes.”
White met with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.
“I would say the meeting was just film work and just getting to know me as a person and going over my tapes, that type of deal,” White said.
