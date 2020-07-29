Ex-Falcon Beasley placed on Titans’ did not report list

The Falcons allowed Beasley, who was drafted eighth overall in the 2015, to enter free agency after last season. He signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Titans. If he doesn’t play and his contract is voided, the Falcons are projected to lose a fifth-round compensatory pick.

After playing his rookie season with a torn labrum, Beasley had 15.5 sacks during his second season as he helped the Falcons reach Super Bowl 51. After teams adjusted to his speed rushes, Beasley was slow to add counter moves. He was held to five sacks in 2017 and 2018. He had eight sacks last season.