Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Ex Falcons scout Carthon interviewed for Giants’ GM spot

FILE - San Francisco 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 28, 2021. Carthon is in his fifth season as director of player personnel with the San Francisco 49ers after holding that same job for five years with the Rams, and hopes to be a general manager candidate some day soon to run a team of his own. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - San Francisco 49ers director of personnel Ran Carthon before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif., on Nov. 28, 2021. Carthon is in his fifth season as director of player personnel with the San Francisco 49ers after holding that same job for five years with the Rams, and hopes to be a general manager candidate some day soon to run a team of his own. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Credit: Jed Jacobsohn

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

San Francisco director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, who was a scout with the Falcons from 2008 to 2011, was interviewed for the vacant general manager position with the New York Giants on Monday, the team announced.

Carthon, 40, was director of player personnel for the Rams from 2011 to 2016. His been with the 49ers since the 2017 season.

Carthon, a running back, played at Florida for Steve Spurrier and Ron Zook. He spent time in the NFL with the Colts and Lions.

His father, Maurice Carthon, played in the USFL and NFL and was a longtime running backs coach in the NFL. He last coached with the Chiefs in 2012. He played for the Giants from 1985 to 1991.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Falcons’ 2021 season review: Running backs
3h ago
A celebration of the life of Dan Reeves
Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith feel Falcons are on the right path
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top