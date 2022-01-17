Ex Falcons scout Carthon interviewed for Giants’ GM spot

San Francisco director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, who was a scout with the Falcons from 2008 to 2011, was interviewed for the vacant general manager position with the New York Giants on Monday, the team announced.
Carthon, 40, was director of player personnel for the Rams from 2011 to 2016. His been with the 49ers since the 2017 season.
Carthon, a running back, played at Florida for Steve Spurrier and Ron Zook. He spent time in the NFL with the Colts and Lions.
His father, Maurice Carthon, played in the USFL and NFL and was a longtime running backs coach in the NFL. He last coached with the Chiefs in 2012. He played for the Giants from 1985 to 1991.
We have completed a GM interview with 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon— New York Giants (@Giants) January 17, 2022
Details: https://t.co/JKFZIxALJA pic.twitter.com/UOSyDReeRT
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author