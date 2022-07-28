Ex-Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland said he played on two bum knees

“I did what I needed to do and got the job done, but I was also limping half of the season,” Copeland said on the NFL Radio on Sirius XM show with Bob Papa and Charlie Weis.

Copeland, who was not re-signed by the Falcons in the offseason, played in 16 games and made three starts. He finished with 39 tackles and four tackles for loss.