Ex-Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland said he played on two bum knees

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland said Wednesday he played with meniscus tears in both of his knees last season.
“I did what I needed to do and got the job done, but I was also limping half of the season,” Copeland said on the NFL Radio on Sirius XM show with Bob Papa and Charlie Weis.
Copeland, who was not re-signed by the Falcons in the offseason, played in 16 games and made three starts. He finished with 39 tackles and four tackles for loss.
“Mentally, it was a tough season,” said Copeland, who has played in 82 NFL games and made 21 starts. “I was just trying to stay ready and stay as prepared as possible by getting the knees drained and all of those types of things. It’s the NFL, and that’s what you do.”
Despite the tough 2021 season, Copeland, who had offseason surgery to repair the knees, wants to return to the NFL.
“Some people might think I’m crazy for coming back, but I do understand that I can’t rewind the clock and never come back to this stage,” said Copeland, who was promoting his “Money, Music and Culture” podcast.
“I don’t want to be 35 or 40 saying I could have kept going. Whatever team chooses to take a chance on this wily old vet, I’m sure I’ll get the job done.”
