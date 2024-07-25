Dwayne Ledford’s time in NFL Europe key to Falcons’ offensive line depth

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive line coach Dwayne Ledford spent time in NFL Europe as a player and that led the team to give a few players, including one from the United Football League, a look in training camp this year.

“One the good thing, NFL Europe, when I was a player, it extended my career,” Ledford said. “It was an opportunity for me to go out, get some film on myself. Let teams see me again. It absolutely brought me more years in the league doing that.”

Late in the offseason, the Falcons added four linemen after June 1.