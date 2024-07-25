Dwayne Ledford’s time in NFL Europe key to Falcons’ offensive line depth

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive line coach Dwayne Ledford spent time in NFL Europe as a player and that led the team to give a few players, including one from the United Football League, a look in training camp this year.
“One the good thing, NFL Europe, when I was a player, it extended my career,” Ledford said. “It was an opportunity for me to go out, get some film on myself. Let teams see me again. It absolutely brought me more years in the league doing that.”
Late in the offseason, the Falcons added four linemen after June 1.
Journeymen offensive tackle Julién Davenport and guard Zack Bailey signed on Wednesday. Offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith, who played in the UFL this year, signed with the Falcons on June 20. Offensive tackle Andrew Stueber, once a draft pick of New England, signed with the Falcons in early June.
“I kind of look at this UFL, it’s kind of nice because you’re able to watch these guys play a season and then, let’s go and try and add a couple of these guys,” Ledford said. “They are intriguing. Bring them in here and let’s see them compete in training camp. That’s kind of what we’ve done with this last little wave.”
