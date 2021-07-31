Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

Former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who helped the team reach Super Bowl LI after the 2016 regular season, agreed to a one-year deal with the rival New Orleans Saints on Saturday, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told Pro Football Talk.
After he was cut by the Falcons after the 2019 season, Freeman played with the New York Giants last season.
Freeman played in five games for the Giants last season. He had 61 touches for 230 yards and one touchdown. He was released in January and was signed to the Bills’ practice squad during the playoffs, but did not play in any postseason games.
Freeman played for the Falcons for six seasons after he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft.
From 2015 through 2017, Freeman had at least 1,100 total yards from scrimmage each season and went to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016.
If Freeman makes the team, he would face the Falcons for the first time in Week 9 in New Orleans and would end the regular season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 18.
