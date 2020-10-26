Davidson moved from reserve/COVID-19 list to active roster

Davidson, a second-round pick out of Auburn, was placed on the list Oct. 13 and is the second Falcon to miss time after being placed on the list. Rookie A.J. Terrell missed the third (Chicago) and fourth (Green Bay) games of the season after going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Two days after Davidson was placed on the list, the Falcons closed practice with the hopes of avoiding an outbreak after defensive line coach Jess Simpson tested positive. Four days after Davidson, defensive end John Cominsky was placed on the list.