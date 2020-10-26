Davidson moved from reserve/COVID-19 list to active roster

Falcons defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was moved to the active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
Davidson, a second-round pick out of Auburn, was placed on the list Oct. 13 and is the second Falcon to miss time after being placed on the list. Rookie A.J. Terrell missed the third (Chicago) and fourth (Green Bay) games of the season after going on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Two days after Davidson was placed on the list, the Falcons closed practice with the hopes of avoiding an outbreak after defensive line coach Jess Simpson tested positive. Four days after Davidson, defensive end John Cominsky was placed on the list.
Simpson and defensive line/pass rush coordinator Tosh Lupoi, for contact tracing reasons, were left at home for the Minnesota game. Also, last week the defensive line practice alone on its own field until Friday.
Davidson was slowed for most of training camp with a knee injury and did not play until the third game of the season. He played 32 snaps (39%) against the Bears and made two tackles. He played 15 snaps (24%) against Green Bay and 12 (19%) against Carolina and did not make any tackles.
The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.
Davidson was the ninth member of the team placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Cominsky was the 10th.
Terrell, safety Jamal Carter, fullback Keith Smith, safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun all served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Etling later was released.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
