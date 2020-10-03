COVID-19 News of Cam Newton hit the Falcons hard

With Terrell out, Darqueze Dennard started at left cornerback, Blidi-Wreh-Wilson went in at nickel for Dennard and Isaiah Oliver started at right cornerback. The revamped secondary played well against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who’s having trouble reading defenses.

But when the Bears turned to veteran Nick Foles, the secondary collapsed in the fourth quarter. The Bears won 30-26.

Dennard went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Monday. Sheffield, who hasn’t played in the first three games, is coming back off a foot injury that he suffered in the middle of August.

Sheffield will takeover for Dennard at left cornerback and add some needed speed to the secondary, which has been getting torched. The Falcons have given 17 plays of 20 yards or more, including a 58-yard pass play against the Cowboys.

Wreh-Wilson will stay at nickel and Oliver at right cornerback.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com