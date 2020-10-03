COVID-19 News of Cam Newton hit the Falcons hard

After the Falcons finished their Saturday practice, cornerback Kendall Sheffield addressed how the team was processing things after the news of Cam Newton’s positive test for COVID-19.
Newton is friends with several of the Falcons, including running back Todd Gurley.
Last week, cornerback A.J. Terrell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and the Falcons had to juggle their secondary against the Bears. Newton, a Georgia native who played at Westlake High, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday and the Patriots game against the Chiefs was moved to a later date.
“We just want to be safe,” Sheffield said. “We’re wearing our masks. Not trying to really go out in public places. Just be safe and protect ourselves, our families and the team.”
Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020
With Terrell out, Darqueze Dennard started at left cornerback, Blidi-Wreh-Wilson went in at nickel for Dennard and Isaiah Oliver started at right cornerback. The revamped secondary played well against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who’s having trouble reading defenses.
But when the Bears turned to veteran Nick Foles, the secondary collapsed in the fourth quarter. The Bears won 30-26.
Dennard went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Monday. Sheffield, who hasn’t played in the first three games, is coming back off a foot injury that he suffered in the middle of August.
Sheffield will takeover for Dennard at left cornerback and add some needed speed to the secondary, which has been getting torched. The Falcons have given 17 plays of 20 yards or more, including a 58-yard pass play against the Cowboys.
Wreh-Wilson will stay at nickel and Oliver at right cornerback.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Green Bay Packers, at 8:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
