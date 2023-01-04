Cover 9@9: Avery Williams, Keith Smith named second Pro Bowl alternates

“I love the role that I have,” Williams said. “Anything that I can do to help this team, I’ve always been happy to do. I have had a really fun year, an enjoyable year. But our goal was to win the division and to make the playoffs.

“We have a lot more work to do. We are just looking to close this year the right way.”

The Falcons were planning the switch to offense for a while.

“It was in the middle of last season,” Williams said. “(Falcons coach Arthur Smith) just came up to me and said, ‘I want you to come to the offensive side of the ball next season.’ I was all for it.”

With Caleb Huntley on injured reserve, the Falcons have incorporated more runs for Williams.

“I’m still trying to learn as much as I can,” Williams said. “I’m still trying to get better with being on this side of the ball. Just like anything, trying to maximize every opportunity. I’m surrounded by great players and coaches that are helping me do what I’m good at.”

Smith has been a part of the Falcons’ rushing attack that averages 159 yards rushing per game and ranks third in the league.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2. Bring on the Buccaneers: The Bucs (8-8) are set to face the Falcons (6-10) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tampa Bay is locked into the fourth seed for the NFC playoffs and will be tempted to rest its starters or pull them early in the game. The Falcons have been eliminated from the playoffs and are playing for pride and draft position.

“We’ll have another challenge again against Tampa regardless of who’s out there or what their strategy is,” Arthur Smith said. “We’ll see how the week goes there. We have to get ready to play a really good scheme and a really good defense.”

3. Bucs defense good test for Desmond Ridder: The game will be a good test for Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

The Falcons are working on their passing attack, and the Bucs have the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league. The Falcons pass for 155.7 yards per game, which ranks 31st in the league. The Bucs give up 203.3 yards passing per game.

The Falcons’ pass protection also will be tested. The Bucs have five players with at least four sacks and are led by behemoth defensive tackle Vita Vea, who’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 347 pounds.

4. Grady Jarrett’s revenge: The Bucs defeated the Falcons 21-15 on Oct. 9. The game was controversial after Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was called for an unnecessary-roughness penalty after sacking Bucs quarterback Tom Brady. Also, Brady later was fined $11,139 for attempting to kick Jarrett.

Some consider the fine an admission that the officials blew the call on the play.

“That will have no bearing on this game,” Arthur Smith said. “It will be a different set of circumstances. It’s a game we are looking forward to playing. We’ll try to get another win at home.”

Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles doesn’t plan to rest his starters. The Bucs are going to host either the Cowboys or the Eagles.

5. If the Bucs rest Tom Brady: If the Bucs elect to rest Brady to get ready the playoffs, Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask are the backup quarterbacks for the Bucs.

Gabbert, 33, was drafted 10th overall by Jacksonville in the 2011 draft. He has played for five teams and is 13-35 as a starter.

The Falcons are familiar with his work. He played for Tennessee in the 2018 season, when Smith was the Titans’ offensive coordinator.

He made his last start in the NFL against the Colts on Dec. 30, 2018. In the 33-17 loss, Gabbert completed 18 of 29 passes for 165 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 60.3. He’s been with Tampa Bay since 2020 and has not attempted a pass this season.

Trask, who played at Florida, was drafted in the second round (64th overall) by the Bucs in 2021. He has not played in an NFL regular-season game.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

6. Series history: This will be the 59th meeting. The Bucs lead the series 30-28. The Bucs won the previous meeting 21-15 on Oct. 9.

7. 2023 opponents: In addition to the six NFC South games, the Falcons are set to play the NFC North (four teams), AFC South and currently are set to play the last-place teams in the NFC East, NFC West and AFC East.

Here’s a look at the Falcons opponents:

Home opponents:

NFC South: Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers

NFC North: Vikings and Packers

AFC South: Texans and Colts

NFC East: Commanders

Road opponents:

NFC South: Panthers, Saints and Buccaneers

NFC North: Bears and Lions

AFC South: Jaguars and Titans

NFC West: TBD (Cardinals or Rams)

AFC East: TBD (Jets or Dolphins)

8. Tale of the tape: Here’s how the Falcons and Bucs match up statistically:

Falcons Bucs

20.9 (19) Pts/Game 18.5 (24)

314.7 (25) Total Offense 354.5 (2)

159.0 (3) Net Rush Yds/Game 76.4 (32)

155.7 (31) Net Pass Yds/Game 278.1 (2)

29:29 (22) Possession Avg. 29:27 (23)

23.1 (23) Opp Pts/Game 20.5 (8)

370.9 (29) Opp Tot Offense 320.7 (8)

133.0 (24) Opp Rush Yds/Game 117.4 (15)

237.9 (26) Opp Pass Yds/Game 203.3 (9)

-4 (25) Turnover Differential -2 (20)

9. Depth chart: Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks is in the concussion protocol.

Here’s the Falcons’ latest depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Logan Woodside, Feleipe Franks

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB – Keith Smith

WR – Drake London, Damiere Byrd, Frank Darby

TE – Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT – Jake Matthews

LG – Elijah Wilkinson, Matt Hennessy, Colby Gossett

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG – Chris Lindstrom

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Tim Horne

NT – Abdullah Anderson, Jalen Dalton

DE – Matt Dickerson, Jaleel Johnson

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, David Anenih

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker

CB – A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Mike Ford, Rashad Fenton

FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy

SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris

CB – Darren Hall, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams