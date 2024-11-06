Cover 9@9: Falcons take rotational approach to pass rush as trade deadline passes quietly

Judon played 40 defensive snaps (52%) against Dallas. He played 45 (62%) against Tampa Bay, 32 (53%) against Seattle and 29 (74%) against Carolina.

“It’s not a laboring thing, it’s a production thing,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “We had to find ways to get a pass rush, get guys fresher, get people on the field.”

Judon, who had 66.5 career sacks entering the season, has not had a sack since the second game of the season against the Eagles.

“We were able to do that (against Dallas) by changing up that rotation,” Morris said. “It actually made us a little more productive. We had a couple people hit the quarterback. We got a couple of more hits.”

Judon had a tipped pass on screen that looked like a potential long-gainer.

“It was about finding ways to be more productive,” Morris said. “We will do just about anything to find production in those areas where you are having some troubles at. You’ve got try to find some success.”

Lorenzo Carter, who is currently on injured reserve, opened the season starting opposite of Judon. Arnold Ebiketie and Smith-Williams were the backups. Harris is on the practice squad and Malone made the team as a special-teamer.

“Coaching, playing, finding ways to do it together,” Morris said. “Getting everybody to play a little bit harder, better and execute a little bit better.”

Malone was the career sack leader at Western Kentucky, but the Falcons have been reluctant to play him since his rookie season in 2022. The Falcons even toyed with the former Cedar Grove standout moving to inside linebacker in 2023.

“He gave us great energy,” Morris said. “Obviously, he didn’t get the sack production. But his running out of the stack. He was rushing the passer. He had a couple of really good bull rushes. He was able to run down some of the people in the lower check-downs and things of that nature.”

Safeties Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons were credited with keeping down the explosive plays against Dallas.

“When that happens, it goes to check downs,” Morris said. “It was good to watch those guys run out the stack, AK, Demone and all of those guys upfront. It was certainly nice and it was good for (Malone).”

Explore Read more about the Falcons here

2. Defense is growing: Simmons believes the defense is continuing to improve.

“I’m really excited about with the growth of this team, especially defensively,” Simmons said.

He was fine with linebacker Kaden Elliss getting the game ball after his 13-tackle showing against the Cowboys. He also noted the play of inside linebacker Nate Landman, who finished with 10 tackles.

“He (Elliss) does so much and I think there are a lot of things that could be said,” Simmons said. “I think he does a lot of things that are kind of like unseen, under the radar, that help myself, the corners, Jessie, the nickel, it doesn’t matter who it is.

“There are so many things that they both do, both Kaden and Nate, so, it was really good to see him flying around and making plays. This needs to continue so that we can keep growing.”

3. Secondary mentality: Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett credited the secondary with tight coverage in helping the pass rush against the Cowboys.

Simmons believes the coverage could have been even better.

“When the pass rush is going, I think it’s also our job in the secondary to make sure that we are covering and we are doing the best of our ability, because the quarterback is either going to try to get rid of the ball earlier or he’s going to try to hold onto the ball,” Simmons said. “That’s where our rush can really come alive. Our rush did a lot better. Things got a little bit leaky, I think we can do a better job in the secondary in helping our rush out.”

#Falcons’ Raheem Morris on the offense, pass rush and injuries. pic.twitter.com/oBsvws2P4s — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 3, 2024

4. Simmons injury update: Simmons missed the game against the Bucs with a hamstring injury. He returned and played all 77 defensive snaps against he Cowboys.

“It felt great,” Simmons said. “I think the guys did a really good job. We executed all around the board. Saw some things we can work on for the long stretch. It felt good to get back out there playing with the fellas.”

5. Saints deal Lattimore to Commanders: Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler, was traded to the Commanders just before trade deadline on Tuesday.

6. Trading deadline approach: Last season, the Falcons tried to make a move for defensive end Montez Sweat, but the Bears gave up a second-round pick to the Commanders and worked out a long-term deal.

Morris was asked about the Falcons’ trade deadline approach.

“The best part about that is I don’t have to worry about that nearly as much as weighing the options, right?,” Morris said. “I just, you get called when those opportunities come up, you can look at them, you can evaluate the things that are potentially going to happen. Then those discussions happen with myself, (general manager) Terry (Fontenot).”

If the Falcons come across a big decision, then owner Arthur Blank gets involved.

“You’re constantly trying to get better all the time,” Morris said.

7. Series history: This will be the 111th regular-season meeting. The series is tied, 55-55. The Falcons won the last meeting, 26-24, on Sept. 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

#Falcons QB Kirk Cousins’ opening statement after the 27-21 win over the #Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/s1gOCB3fZA — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) November 3, 2024

8. Where to watch, listen, livestream Falcons at Saints:

The game: Falcons (6-3) at Saints (2-7), 1 p.m. at Caesars Superdome:

TV: Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Joe Davis. Analyst: Greg Olsen. Sideline reporter: Pam Oliver.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 385. Saints 231 and on the App.

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

9. Depth chart: Here’s a look at the Falcons’ official 53-man depth chart heading into Sunday’s game with the Saints:

OFFENSE

QB: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClellan

WR: Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge

WR: Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, KhaDarel Hodge

TE: Kyle Pitts

TE: Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley

LT: Jake Matthews, Brandon Parker

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Kyle Hinton, Elijah Wilkinson

C: Ryan Neuzil, Matt Hennessy, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

DEFENSE

ROLB: James Smith-Williams, DeAngelo Malone

DE: Grady Jarrett, Kentavious Street, Eddie Goldman

NT: David Onyemata, Brandon Dorlus

DE: Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus

LOLB: Matthew Judon, Arnold Ebiketie

IL: Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Rashaan Evans

ILB: Nate Landman, Troy Andersen

LCB: A.J. Terrell, Kevin King

RCB: Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

NCB: Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr.

SS: Justin Simmons, Richie Grant

FS: Jessie Bates III

Special teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

KR: Avery Williams, Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes

PR: Avery Williams, Mike Hughes