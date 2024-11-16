Colorado’s Deion Sanders reiterates message after win over Utah: ‘We are coming’

The Buffaloes doubled their win total from last season and have won four in a row for the first time under Sanders, the former Atlanta Falcon and Brave.

“No, because we expect to be here,” said Deion Sanders, who has the Buffaloes in contention for a College Football Playoff berth. “A lot of y’all didn’t expect us to be here. Don’t think we didn’t know that. We expected to be where we are. As a matter of fact, we expected to be even better. We dropped a couple that we are not proud off, but that’s in the past.”

Colorado continued its improbable march before 54,646 fans Saturday at raucous Folsom Field.

“We are still coming,” Sanders said after the game, in which they gave a tribute to super-fan Mrs. Peggy, who is set to turn 100 on Tuesday.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders survived a shaky start and passed for three touchdowns, and wide receiver LaJohntay Wester returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown to lift Colorado.

The Buffaloes are ranked 17th in the nation. The Utes, who have battled injuries this season, dropped to 4-6, 1-6 Big 12.

“So, now we focus on one game at a time, but our expectations ain’t your expectations,” Deion Sanders said. “Our expectations are our expectations, and we expect a lot out of ourselves.”

Sanders said that his team is winning while they are still improving.

The Buffaloes entered the game in second place in the Big 12 standings and control their own destiny when it comes to earning a conference title-game berth — and also a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Colorado will be favored to win at Kansas on Nov. 23 and at home against Oklahoma State on Nov. 26. If they post victories, that would set up a potential matchup with Brigham Young for the Big 12 title Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“When we don’t do things properly, it shows,” Sanders said. “We are beating ourselves at times. We have to focus on those little things so that we can correct them so that we can be flawless. That’s the goal. To come out here and be dominant offensively and defensively and on special teams.”

Shedeur Sanders tossed an interception the first play of the game and had a fumble.

“We have to get the offense going,” Deion Sanders said. “It’s hard to critique them. I was on Shedeur’s butt all day and I look up and he’s 30-for-41 (passing). I think any coach in the country would accept that.”

Shedur Sanders rebounded to pass for 340 yards.

“I thought he was just kind of OK all game long,” Deion Sanders said. “Then I looked at the stats. … I guess I’m just a hard Dad to please at times. I know I’m a hard coach.”

The defense, which was led by cornerback Travis Hunter (Collins Hill High), and linebacker Nahkai Hill-Green, held the Utes to 31 yards rushing.

Hunter helped his Heisman Trophy chances with a rushing touchdown, caught five passes for 55 yards and had an interception. He also had a spectacular grab between four defenders.

“I’m not giving any messages to Heisman voters,” Sanders said. “If they can’t see, they can’t see. It is what it is. Travis is who he is. It’s supposed to go to the best college football player. We are not petitioning for nobody. We (are not) doing that. We have a wonderful display today here. We are on national TV every week. If they can’t see it, there’s a problem.”

Sanders then went to the pulpit.

“We have to stop interfering with our kids’ success,” Sanders said. “We have to stop that. Y’all have to stop that. We all have to stop. Give the kids what they deserve. I had my turn. I played 14 years (in the NFL), and they were hating. Now, let it go.”

Behind two touchdown passes from Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes held a 21-9 lead at halftime.

After an interception by Hill-Green to start the third quarter, running back Isaiah Augustave broke loose for a 37-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-9 early in the third quarter.

Utah added a 40-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Wilson to Dorian Singer in the third quarter.

Sanders tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dreion Miller to put the Buffaloes up 35-16 with 13:58 left in the fourth quarter.

The Utes answered with a touchdown drive and a two-point conversion to make the score 35-24 with 8:34 to play.

Running back Charlie Offerdahl and Hunter ran for scores as the Buffaloes pulled away.

“My highlight of the game was Charlie Offerdahl getting into the end zone,” Deion Sanders said. “We made that an initiative this week to get Charlie in the paint. ... So, I’m proud of Charlie.”

There were more than 20 NFL scouts on hand, including a contingent of three from the Falcons — headed by assistant general manager Kyle Smith — and four from the New York Giants. The Detroit Lions also were represented.

“Utah is a great team,” Shedeur Sanders said. “They are not a pushover team.”

He’ll work on the those turnovers.

“Mentally, I have to do better and focus more,” Sanders said.

Now, can the Buffaloes close the season strong and make the playoff?

“We are happy with where we are, and we know where we could be,” Deion Sanders said. “That’s the thing. We are not even where we are clicking.”