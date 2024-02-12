Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: ‘It was just extreme joy’

On the culture of being back-to-back champions: “It’s culture man. I got brought into this culture. Alex Smith was leading this team. They had the pieces in place and coached a great team. He was the ultimate leader, and I got brought in, and I just kind of try to exemplify that and keep pushing them to be even better, and that’s why in moments like this, we get guys come through, and it truly is special, it really is special, just to be able to say we’re back -to -back champs.”

On the team’s legacy: “I hope people remember not only the greatness that we have in the field, but the way that we’ve done it. I mean, I feel like we enjoy it every single day. We have fun. We play hard. And it’s not always pretty, but we just continue to fight to the very end. I know we got fatigued of the team sometimes, of one team winning, but we try to enjoy it, and just enjoy the moment that we have together, and enjoy just kind of what we can do every single day to bring the best out of each other.”

On Mecole Hardman and the receivers: “I don’t know if it was so this week; I’ve played with Mecole for a long time. He’s always ready for the moment, and he’s someone that continues to practice hard and get better. And obviously, that receiver rotation, we were bouncing around a lot of guys all year long, and those guys just continue to work. Just like the last Super Bowl, you never know who it’s gonna be, but it’s about everybody being ready for the moment and he was he was ready for that moment in a couple big plays.”

On the origins of play Tom and Jerry: “I think it started because Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) was the first one to run it and (Kelce) was the other guy part of it, so it was like Tom and Jerry you know that that whole thing but that’s the concept of the play. And then the motion was the exact same motion that we ran in the Super Bowl last year, and they actually covered it pretty well at first. Then I back to them, and that’s a little risky always. So I was like, ‘Hey, let me make sure it’s open.’ But obviously coach Reid knows when to call those plays at the right time.”

On the winning back-to-back championships: “I think the biggest thing for me is the way we did it. The battle throughout the middle of the season, the continue to have that mindset of “we’re going to continue to believe”. It truly is special. I’m going to try to stop getting down 10 points in these games and make them a little bit easier, but I was proud of how the guys fought.”

On the difficulty of winning a championship: “I mean, they’re all tough. I’m not going to like one’s tougher than the other. It takes your best. And I think for me, personally, it was just battling through adversity throughout the season, whenever the offense wasn’t playing like I wanted it to play and just continue to believe and fight. But I’m not going to say one’s tougher than the other, because all these games are tough, and it takes your best football.”