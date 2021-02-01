Four Black coordinators playing huge role in Bucs’ run to Super Bowl

While the NFL is struggling to hire Black head coaches, Tampa Bay is preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV with Black coaches in their top four coordinator positions.
Coach Bruce Arians’ staff is led by Harold Goodwin (assistant head coach/run game coordinator), Byron Leftwich (offensive coordinator), Todd Bowles (defensive coordinator) and Keith Armstrong (special teams coordinator).
There were seven head coaching openings over the last hiring cycle, but only Houston hired a Black coach - David Culley. The Jets hired Robert Saleh, who’s a Muslim of Lebanese descent.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of anything like this,” Leftwich said on the Super Bowl virtual call on Monday. “This is unique. This is different. This is not the norm. This is not the norm of how this league, how the coaching staffs look across the league.”
Bowles had interviews with the Falcons and Eagles. Leftwich didn’t have any interviews while Armstrong has had interviews in years past with the Chiefs and Falcons.
“It’s a blessing that B.A. has this view that he has,” Leftwich said. “I just hope that no one believes that he’s just given us anything. If you know him, you know he’s not giving us anything. You have to earn everything that you get from him.”
Bowles was set to interview with Detroit.
“They canceled the interview,” Bowles said. “I never got the interview. I think they didn’t feel like waiting. They had their mind made up.”
The Lions hired Dan Campbell who Bowles knew from his day with Dallas and Miami.
“Dan is a great coach and a great person,” Bowles said. “Strong leader. Very smart. Very intelligent. Very diligent. He’s going to hold everybody accountable. I’m happy for him.”
Armstrong and Bowles played for Arians at Temple. Leftwich played for Arians when he was the offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“Nobody has been given anything,” Leftwich said. “Everybody has earned this. Obviously, everyone is doing their job because we are here with the players, putting them in position to have an opportunity to win this football game.
I’m just happy that B.A. has the view that he has.”
Leftwich played for the Falcons for one season back in 2007.
“It really shouldn’t be about skin color,” Leftwich said. “It should be about if you are capable of doing the job. It’s just a blessing to work for someone that has that type of perspective on teaching. That’s what we are really talking about, teaching.”
