Four Black coordinators playing huge role in Bucs’ run to Super Bowl

“It’s a blessing that B.A. has this view that he has,” Leftwich said. “I just hope that no one believes that he’s just given us anything. If you know him, you know he’s not giving us anything. You have to earn everything that you get from him.”

Bowles was set to interview with Detroit.

“They canceled the interview,” Bowles said. “I never got the interview. I think they didn’t feel like waiting. They had their mind made up.”

The Lions hired Dan Campbell who Bowles knew from his day with Dallas and Miami.

“Dan is a great coach and a great person,” Bowles said. “Strong leader. Very smart. Very intelligent. Very diligent. He’s going to hold everybody accountable. I’m happy for him.”

Armstrong and Bowles played for Arians at Temple. Leftwich played for Arians when he was the offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Nobody has been given anything,” Leftwich said. “Everybody has earned this. Obviously, everyone is doing their job because we are here with the players, putting them in position to have an opportunity to win this football game.

I’m just happy that B.A. has the view that he has.”

Leftwich played for the Falcons for one season back in 2007.

“It really shouldn’t be about skin color,” Leftwich said. “It should be about if you are capable of doing the job. It’s just a blessing to work for someone that has that type of perspective on teaching. That’s what we are really talking about, teaching.”

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

