Breaking: Falcons lose fifth-round NFL draft pick for tampering

In its announcement of the penalties, the NFL said that regarding the contact that the “club acknowledges took place with regard to these three players.”

The Falcons issued the following statement on the penalties.

“We are pleased this review is complete. We cooperated fully with the league and its review, and appreciate the NFL’s thoroughness. As we do with every process, we will review how we operate and look for ways to improve.”

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year contract worth up to $180 million March 13. The NFL reviewed the signing for possible tampering violations. In his introductory press conference, Cousins indicated that he had meet with the Falcons’ training staff and public relations staff the previous day, both of which would have been violations of tampering as such discussions came before he signed. He also discussed talking with team executive Ryan Pace and then admitted to helping to recruit Mooney from the Bears. The Vikings did not file a complaint against the Falcons.

In the announcement of the penalties, the NFL wrote: “While the policy permits clubs to engage with and negotiate all aspects of an NFL player contract with the certified agent of any prospective unrestricted free agent during the two-day negotiating period, any direct contact between the player and an employee or representative of the club is prohibited. This includes discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters, which the club acknowledges took place with regard to these three players.”

In his first comments to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since the signing of Cousins in April, Falcons owner Arthur Blank denied that the team tampered in violation of league rules.

“The tampering deal, we obviously don’t believe we tampered,” Blank said at the league meetings in Orlando, Florida. “We shared all of the information with the league. They’ll review the process and the facts. They are in the middle of doing that. Whatever the result is, we’ll deal with it.”

Tampering violations are considered serious by the league. For tampering with free-agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, the Chiefs were stripped of their third-round pick in 2016, their sixth-round pick in 2017 and fined $250,000. Chiefs coach Andy Reid was fined $50,000 and then-general manager John Dorsey was fined $25,000.

The Chiefs were cited for “improper contact” before the start of free agency.

