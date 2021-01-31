X

Blank’s statement on the passing of Patricia Rooney

FILE— In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, left, escorts his mother, Patricia Rooney, following a funeral Mass for his father and Patricia's husband, Dan Rooney, in Pittsburgh. Patricia Rooney, the wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, has died. She was 88. The Steelers said in a statement that Rooney died peacefully at her home Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. A cause of death was not given. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE— In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, left, escorts his mother, Patricia Rooney, following a funeral Mass for his father and Patricia's husband, Dan Rooney, in Pittsburgh. Patricia Rooney, the wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, has died. She was 88. The Steelers said in a statement that Rooney died peacefully at her home Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. A cause of death was not given. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Credit: Gene J. Puskar

Atlanta Falcons | 42 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Arthur M. Blank, Falcons owner and chairman, issued a statement on the passing of Patricia Rooney on Sunday.

“We are saddened by the passing of Patricia Rooney, the matriarch of the Rooney family and the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Blank said. “A loving and caring soul who provided such a bright light for her family and for our world, Patricia took great pride in the NFL, her Steelers and her family’s ambitions, especially those of her beloved husband Daniel. She has meant a great deal to me, and so many others across the league, and she will be missed dearly.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.