Falcons’ Arthur Blank: NFL has ‘failed’ in not hiring more Black head coaches

“At the end of the day, you cannot have a situation where you have three Black coaches in the NFL out of 32 franchises where you have 70% plus of your players are African-American,” Blank said. “It’s not a defendable position, and it’s not.”

Caption Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank watches his players warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Former Miami coach Brian Flores has filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.

The league initially said the lawsuit was meritless, but commissioner Roger Goodell has admitted that the hiring practices are unacceptable.

“Racism or any form of discrimination is against our values,” Goodell said. “Really something that we will not tolerate.”

He pointed out that teams need to focus on what’s going on during hiring process.

“What’s good and what’s bad,” Goodell said. “What’s not leading us to the results we expect to have. We will spend an extraordinarily amount of time with out committees, particularly our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee. But also with our membership in general to sort of talk about the process. We have made a tremendous amount of progress in a lot of areas, but not at the head coach.”

Caption NFL commissioner speaks from the site of the Super Bowl Wednesday.

Blank has hired five head coaches and none are Black. But he has had two Black interim head coaches in Emmitt Thomas and Raheem Morris. Blank said he plans to keep working for change.

“So, that’s what needs to change,” he said. “I’m going to roll up my sleeves and do everything that I can. I think the devil is always in the details.”

Most of the hires were offensive-minded coaches and Blank pointed out that there are not a lot of Black coaches on the offensive side of the ball, which reduces the number of candidates.

“We need to be able to make sure those pools are as big as they need to be,” Blank said.

Blank wants to remain positive in seeking change.

“Every time I had this conversation with Congressman (John) Lewis, or Andy Young, they always said the same thing to me,” Blank said. “They both said the same thing to me, independently. Can we start out being positive and talk about you know, history. Where we’ve been and the progress that we’ve made to date. So, if you look at the league office, there has been tremendous progress.”

Blank noted that the Falcons’ personnel department is over 50% Black and the coaching staff is well-represented too.

“So, I think we have to acknowledge that there’s progress being made,” he said.

But Blank emphasized that the head-coaching situation is not defendable.

