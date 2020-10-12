Blank non-committal on Matt Ryan’s future

“Matt has the ability to play at a high level even at this age, whether if that is going to continue or not, I’m not sure,” Blank said. “I appreciate his willingness to consider doing that and the level that he’s played for us, for 13 years, which has been incredible. So, I will….we’ll have to see.”

Ryan, who signed a five-year, $150 million extension in May of 2018, has salary cap numbers of $40.9 million in 2021, $41.6 million in 2022 and $36.6 in 2023.

Currently, the Falcons would hold the second pick in the draft and could be in the running for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

“That’s going to have be a decision, at the end of the day, part of it will be up to player and part of it will be up to the (new) coaching staff,” Blank said. “Whether or not Matt can keep himself together and God willing, he’ll be able to do that and play at the level he’s capable of playing at.”

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com