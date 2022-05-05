Bios of the Falcons’ undrafted rookie free agents

CB Matt Hankins (6-0, 181), Iowa: He started 37 consecutive games before missing final four games because of a shoulder injury. He made 212 career tackles and was named second-team All-Big Ten.

S Brad Hawkins (6-0, 207), Michigan: He appeared in a program-record 56 career games, with 31 starts at free safety. He played special teams exclusively in 17 games. He made six tackles (three solo) against Georgia in the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal Dec. 31. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds at Michigan’s Pro Day. He lifted 225 pounds 25 times.

NT Timothy Horne (6-4, 323), Kansas State: He played one season for the Wildcats after spending the previous four at Charlotte. He played in 55 career games with 30 starts over five seasons.

WR Tyshaun James (6-2, 214), Central Connecticut: James set the school record for receiving touchdowns and was a two-time first-team All-Northeast Conference selection. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds at UConn’s Pro Day and had a 37-½ inch vertical jump.

ILB Nate Landman (6-2, 238), Colorado: He finished his career with 409 tackles, which tied for fifth on the school’s all-time list.

DL Bryce Rodgers (6-2, 309), California-Davis: He was a first-team All-Big Sky Conference pick. Led the team’s defensive linemen with 18 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. He also forced a fumble and blocked a field goal.

DL Derrick Tangelo (6-1, 296), Penn State: He played at Duke from 2017-20. Played only one season for the Nittany Lions. Cousin of former Falcons linebacker Prince Shembo.

P Seth Vernon (6-5, 230), Portland State: He averaged 44.9 yards per punt last season, which would have ranked sixth in the nation, but he did not meet the NCAA minimum attempts (3.6 per game) with 3.4 per game. In 2019, he averaged 43.2 yards per punt. He averaged 44.6 over his career, had 23 punts of 50 yards or more, forced 19 fair catches and had 27 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

OL Tyler Vrabel (6-6, 315), Boston College: He played left tackle for the Eagles. Vrabel was the 18th-ranked undrafted free agent by The33rdTeam.com. He needs to add strength to his 6-foot-6 and 315-pound frame.

TE Leroy Watson (6-5, 275), Texas-San Antonio: Played at Shiloh High in Gwinnett County. Last season, he started 13 contests, caught seven passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. More known for his punishing blocking style. Likes to cook and plays the piano.

The Bow Tie Chronicles