Betting odds for NFL Super Wildcard round

Over/Under 48

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers +3

Dallas Cowboys -3

Over/Under 49

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals +4

Los Angeles Rams -4

Over/Under 49½

AFC

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers +13

Kanas City Chiefs -13

Over/Under 48

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots +4

Buffalo Bills -4

Over/Under 43½

Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

Las Vegas Raiders +6

Cincinnati Bengals -6

Over/Under 48½

There will be two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday under the new format.

The No. 1 seeds, receiving byes, are the Packers and the Titans.

Here is the complete opening schedule:

Saturday

AFC

No. 5 Raiders at No. 4 Bengals, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)

No. 6 Patriots at No. 3 Bills, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday

NFC

No. 7 Eagles at No. 2 Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)

No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

AFC

No. 7 Steelers at No. 2 Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)

Monday

NFC

No. 5 Cardinals at No. 4 Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo