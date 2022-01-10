Betting odds for NFL Super Wildcard round

Here are the odds form the NFC and AFC Super Wildcard Round of the NFL playoffs, according to BetOnline.ag.
NFC
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Philadelphia Eagles +8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8
Over/Under 48
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers +3
Dallas Cowboys -3
Over/Under 49
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals +4
Los Angeles Rams -4
Over/Under 49½
AFC
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers +13
Kanas City Chiefs -13
Over/Under 48
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots +4
Buffalo Bills -4
Over/Under 43½
Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
Las Vegas Raiders +6
Cincinnati Bengals -6
Over/Under 48½
There will be two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday under the new format.
The No. 1 seeds, receiving byes, are the Packers and the Titans.
Here is the complete opening schedule:
Saturday
AFC
No. 5 Raiders at No. 4 Bengals, 4:30 p.m. (NBC)
No. 6 Patriots at No. 3 Bills, 8:15 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday
NFC
No. 7 Eagles at No. 2 Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX)
No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
AFC
No. 7 Steelers at No. 2 Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
Monday
NFC
No. 5 Cardinals at No. 4 Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN)
