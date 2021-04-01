Rashod Bateman plans to continue his activism in the NFL

Instead of going to the draft site, he’ll return home.

“I’ll be back home with my family in Tifton to celebrate that and just to make sure that I can have the people that I care about with me during this important time,” Bateman said.

Bateman, listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, played in 13 games as a freshman in 2018. He caught 51 passes for 704 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, he caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns and was named an All-American and the Big Ten’s receiver of the year.

In Minnesota’s epic upset of Penn State, Bateman had 203 receiving yards and helped the Golden Gophers finish ranked No. 10, their highest ranking since 1962.

Bateman, who has asthma, opted out of the 2020 season at first. When the Big Ten went to everyday testing, he decided to play. He played in five games and made 36 catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns.

Minnesota was in on the recruiting of Bateman early. Former assistant Maurice Linguist, who once worked at Valdosta State, scouted Bateman and passed on the recommendation to Minnesota wide receivers coach Matt Simon, who built a relationship over the phone.

The Minnesota staff worked a camp at West Georgia, in part to see Bateman in person. They offered and Bateman, who was a no-star recruit at the time, accepted.

“Minnesota was the first Power 5 school to give me the opportunity to fulfill my dream of playing Division I, Power 5 football,” Bateman said. “They gave me the opportunity. I committed right on the spot, and I never looked back. That’s just how recruiting works.”

He exploded as a prospect his senior season at Tift County and some of the SEC schools came running. Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia recruited the committed Bateman. He wouldn’t even meet with Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente.

He met with Georgia’s Kirby Smart, but turned down the Bulldogs.

“All the other teams came in and offered just because Minnesota did,” Bateman said. “I didn’t fall for the trick that they wanted to pull. I built a strong relationship with this coaching staff and this community.

“Minnesota is a place that I’ll come home to. It’s a place I‘ll love forever.”

Bateman is a smooth route runner and playmaker.

He is the sixth rated receiver in the draft by CBS Sports.com, behind LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle, Alabama’s Devonta Smith, Purdue’s Rondale Moore, and Florida’s Kadarius Toney. Last year, six wide receivers went in the first round.

“Those are rankings, I don’t get too much caught up in that stuff,” Bateman said. “Time will tell. Time is going to prove everything. I believe in a higher power, and God has a destination for me, wherever I’m needed and wherever I’m wanted. That’s the mindset I have.”

Bateman has been training in Arizona and has developed a relationship with Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf while preparing for the draft.

“The advice that (Beckham) gave me and I’ll never forget it, he said, be you and have fun,” Bateman said. “A lot of guys get stressed out around this time. A lot of guys in the NFL get stressed out. A lot of guys just get away from who they really are as a person.

“Odell has been through a lot, but he’s also been very successful as well. Just having him in my corner as somebody that I really look up to has been important to me. I’m just going to take that advice and have fun with the process.”

Bateman believes in his abilities and has a vision of how he can play in the NFL.

“I would just say all around,” Bateman said. “I can play in the slot. I can play on the outside. I’ve proven that, and I put that on tape. A very detailed route runner. I can catch the ball very well. I am fast, even though some people doubt that. I just feel like I’m the whole package.”

Tift County's Rashod Bateman (13) catches a pass for a touchdown during a GHSA playoff quarterfinal game between Brookwood and Tift County on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Snellville, Ga. (AJ Reynolds/Special) Credit: AJ Reynolds Credit: AJ Reynolds

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

8. Carolina Panthers: Mac Jones (QB, Alabama)

9. Falcons (trade with Broncos): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

