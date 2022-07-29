BreakingNews
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
ajc logo
X

Arthur Smith looking forward to Falcons’ first padded practice

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH --- After four practices without pads, the Falcons will hold their first padded practice Monday.

“We’re just looking to come out here, we’ll add some more situations to the practice,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday. “We intentionally gave the younger guys more reps today.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The offensive and defensive lines, both question marks for the team, will start to get some live action.

“I mean we’re going full speed right; it’s all relative, some of the fits inside and without the pads and restrictions,” Smith said. “I mean we had the spiders (light pads) on today, and we’ll continue to add. I think they are competing well, and they’re coming off the football.”

The Falcons have been rotating different players as they look for improvement at left guard, center and right tackle.

“We’ve been mixing and matching and saw progress with some of these young guys, and it fires me up,” Smith said. “So, I’m looking forward to going back and looking at the tape and seeing what it looked like.”

The Falcons’ rushing attack will get a fresh look even though they won’t tackle to the ground.

“Where it’s hard is the real run yards, but you can see it on the track and the first to touch and tagging off is the nature of it,” Smith said. “I thought we had some good, at least out there, it certainly looked like we had some positive runs and some stuff to build off of.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Richard Seymour to become fifth Bulldog enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame 7h ago
Joe Hamilton eager for challenge of Georgia Tech radio analyst
2h ago
The AJC Super 11 project: 2010s all-decade team
7h ago
Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver working his way back from knee surgery
2h ago
Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver working his way back from knee surgery
2h ago
Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward: ‘Sky is the limit’ for tight end Kyle Pitts
30m ago
The Latest
Falcons cornerback Casey Hayward: ‘Sky is the limit’ for tight end Kyle Pitts
30m ago
Falcons coordinator Dave Ragone pleased with early play of the quarterbacks
2h ago
Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver working his way back from knee surgery
2h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top