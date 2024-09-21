Arthur Blank excited about how Falcons are shaping up

“We didn’t play our best the first game of the year,” Blank said. “Our defense, I thought, played well. We didn’t give up any touchdowns, (then) gave up one touchdown in the second game. There’s only three other teams in the NFL who’ve given up two or fewer touchdowns. So our defense has consistently played well.

“And our offense really turned it up and turned it on in this last game against a really good team. The Eagles are an exceptional team. The last 1:39 was exciting for everybody, and certainly exciting for me and all our fans in Atlanta.”

Cousins’ health was a talking point after he appeared immobile and the offense looked limited in the first game. The focus changed after Cousins lifted the Falcons to the type of win they’d rarely experienced in recent seasons. The Falcons had whiffed badly on the position since jettisoning Matt Ryan (a process that started with a pursuit of then-estranged Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson). Marcus Mariota nor Desmond Ridder provided even average play the past two years.

Enter Cousins, who’s capable of doing exactly what he did Monday evening. In the waning moments, the Falcons had a quarterback advantage – and a defense that could protect the lead. Blank thought the full extent of his team’s potential showed in that victory.

“I do (believe we have the makings of a great team),” Blank said. “We have an outstanding defense, a lot of young talent and veteran talent. On the offensive side of the ball, we have playmakers, we have Kirk who I still think has a number of great years left in his career. So I’m excited.

“That last drive – he’s done it many times before – but I think Atlanta hasn’t seen him do it many times before. Getting over that hurdle, if you will, getting through his injury, any confidence issues he had, from that standpoint, all that is very positive and foretells a positive trend for us for the rest of the year.”

After a third consecutive seven-win season – the latter half of a six-year playoff drought – Blank dismissed coach Arthur Smith. He opted against hiring the legendary Bill Belichick and went with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, a former Falcons assistant who left a strong impression on the organization.

“I’m very happy,” Blank said. “I’d say we made a great selection in Raheem. Raheem put together an outstanding coaching staff, great coordinators – one of which was already here (special teams coach Marquice Williams). But other really good coaches, as well. Terry Fontenot, our general manager, continues to build a really strong personnel department. They work very closely and collaboratively together.

“Raheem, I don’t think, has a bad day. Every day he gets up with a smile, with energy, with him being positive about everything in his life. He really is wired that way. I think that energy (transfers) over to the players. I think when you have the mix of the outstanding veteran leadership that we have, really on both sides of the ball, and a lot of the young players, you’re getting the best of both worlds that are operating together.”

It appears the Falcons will need to be a great team to win the seemingly improved NFC South. The three-time reigning champion Buccaneers have started well, winning in Detroit last weekend. The Saints look rejuvenated with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, whooping the Panthers and Cowboys in a flawless start.

This Sunday will be an excellent barometer with the Falcons hosting the Chiefs. But whatever unfolds in that game, Blank is optimistic about his rebooted franchise.

“We’re playing against the team that’s won the Super Bowl the last two years,” Blank said. “They’re the best of the best, so we have to be at our best.”