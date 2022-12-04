Arnold Ebiketie inactive for Falcons vs. Steelers

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie highlighted the inactive players for the Falcons for Sunday’s NFL game against the Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ebiketie has been dealing with an arm injury.
Ebiketie has 28 tackles, including 2 ½ sacks, this season.
Ade Ogundeji will likely start at outside linebacker for the team.
FALCONS INACTIVES
20 S Jovante Moffatt
21 CB Rashad Fenton
47 OLB Arnold Ebiketie
55 ILB Nate Landman
71 OL Chuma Edoga
88 WR Frank Darby
94 DL Jalen Dalton
STEELERS INACTIVES
2 QB Mason Rudolph
16 CB Josh Jackson
53 OL Kendrick Green
92 DL Isaiahh Loudermilk
93 ILB Mark Robinson
The Falcons on Saturday elevated outside linebacker Quinton Bell and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad.
Bell has two tackles, including one for loss, in three games this season. He has played in eight games with the Buccaneers and Falcons.
Harrison has played in 84 games, including 42 starts, for the Colts and Jets. He was in training camp and the exhibition season with Atlanta this year before being signed to the practice squad in Week 10.
