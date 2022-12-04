Arnold Ebiketie inactive for Falcons vs. Steelers

21 CB Rashad Fenton

47 OLB Arnold Ebiketie

55 ILB Nate Landman

71 OL Chuma Edoga

88 WR Frank Darby

94 DL Jalen Dalton

STEELERS INACTIVES

2 QB Mason Rudolph

16 CB Josh Jackson

53 OL Kendrick Green

92 DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

93 ILB Mark Robinson

The Falcons on Saturday elevated outside linebacker Quinton Bell and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad.

Bell has two tackles, including one for loss, in three games this season. He has played in eight games with the Buccaneers and Falcons.

Harrison has played in 84 games, including 42 starts, for the Colts and Jets. He was in training camp and the exhibition season with Atlanta this year before being signed to the practice squad in Week 10.

