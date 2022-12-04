ajc logo
Arnold Ebiketie inactive for Falcons vs. Steelers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie highlighted the inactive players for the Falcons for Sunday’s NFL game against the Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ebiketie has been dealing with an arm injury.

Ebiketie has 28 tackles, including 2 ½ sacks, this season.

Ade Ogundeji will likely start at outside linebacker for the team.

FALCONS INACTIVES

20 S Jovante Moffatt

21 CB Rashad Fenton

47 OLB Arnold Ebiketie

55 ILB Nate Landman

71 OL Chuma Edoga

88 WR Frank Darby

94 DL Jalen Dalton

STEELERS INACTIVES

2 QB Mason Rudolph

16 CB Josh Jackson

53 OL Kendrick Green

92 DL Isaiahh Loudermilk

93 ILB Mark Robinson

The Falcons on Saturday elevated outside linebacker Quinton Bell and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison to the active roster from the practice squad.

Bell has two tackles, including one for loss, in three games this season. He has played in eight games with the Buccaneers and Falcons.

Harrison has played in 84 games, including 42 starts, for the Colts and Jets. He was in training camp and the exhibition season with Atlanta this year before being signed to the practice squad in Week 10.

