After positive COVID-19 test, Falcons shut down facilities

After the previous shut down, the Falcons returned to the building Friday and played their game against the Vikings in Minneapolis.

Three players – A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky – were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list since the start of the season.

After the Davidson, Cominsky and defensive line coach Jess Simpson cases, the Falcons were under a heighten level of protocols.

The league and the Falcons are hoping to avoid an outbreak such as the Titans had, which caused them not to play a game for 17 days.

The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.

The trend of COVID-19 case getting higher around the nation is troublesome to the NFL.

“It’s getting more challenging over these next few weeks because the disease is spiking throughout the country,” Sills said recently.

Davidson, Cominsky, Terrell, safety Jamal Carter, fullback Keith Smith, safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun all served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Etling later was released.