After positive COVID-19 test, Falcons shut down facilities

For the second time in less than a month, the Falcons shut down their facilities because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test to a member of the football staff, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Friday and will conduct all operations virtually,” the team said in a statement on Friday. “Contact tracing protocols have commenced and the team has returned to the league’s intensive protocols. This decision was made in consultation with the NFL and medical officials and does not affect the status of Sunday’s game. The health and safety of our team is our highest priority.”
After one new positive COVID-19 test, the Falcons, who have had 10 players placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list and one coach test positive, shut down their facility Oct. 15.
The Falcons also were the first team to have a player on the list during the 2020 season before there were outbreaks in Tennessee, New England, Oakland and San Francisco.
Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, in consultation with medical experts, determines when a club must follow the Post Exposure COVID procedures.
After the previous shut down, the Falcons returned to the building Friday and played their game against the Vikings in Minneapolis.
Three players – A.J. Terrell, Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky – were placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list since the start of the season.
After the Davidson, Cominsky and defensive line coach Jess Simpson cases, the Falcons were under a heighten level of protocols.
The league and the Falcons are hoping to avoid an outbreak such as the Titans had, which caused them not to play a game for 17 days.
The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.
The trend of COVID-19 case getting higher around the nation is troublesome to the NFL.
“It’s getting more challenging over these next few weeks because the disease is spiking throughout the country,” Sills said recently.
Davidson, Cominsky, Terrell, safety Jamal Carter, fullback Keith Smith, safety Chris Cooper, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun all served stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Etling later was released.